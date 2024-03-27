SINGAPORE: At the upcoming FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup 2024, more than 600 lucky students from 13 schools across primary to tertiary institutions will be able to participate in a purposeful learning programme that has been curated by Kallang Alive Sport Management (KASM) and supported by Sport Singapore.

This will provide youths with a platform to pursue their aspirations on and off the court. They will also be shown around the Singapore Sports Hub to view the various venues hosting the event, interact with Team Singapore athletes, and learn about sustainable practices in sport.

KASM will also collaborate with the Basketball Association of Singapore to inspire the next generation of athletes. The JR Hoopers Programme will see participants experience either a one-day skill clinic or a two-day skill camp held between March 29 and 31.

More than 150 youths are expected to be involved in four categories (U11, U14, U15, U17), and they will have the opportunity to learn from Singapore’s best and be inspired to represent the nation in future.

“The Singapore Sports Hub is proud to champion the sport of basketball.

Leveraging basketball as a launchpad, our commitment to youths and the community is demonstrated by extensive programming, which includes a series of initiatives such as the learning journey and JR Hoopers Programme that will provide opportunities to develop deeper affinity for the sport.

I look forward to welcoming Singaporeans to catch exciting, world-class basketball action at the FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup 2024,” said Yazed Osman, KASM Group Head of Events & Placemaking.

Coaching forums and workshops will be conducted by Singapore national basketball 3×3 coaches such as Lazaar Rasic (Singapore), Damon Lowery (Australia) and Matthias Webber (Germany).

The aim of the coaching forums and workshops is to share knowledge and nurture the next generations of basketball 3×3 coaches.

Community competitions such as the ActiveSG Cup and Team Nila Challenge Cup will be played at OCBC Square from 29 to 31 March on the sidelines of the FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup 2024.

Welcoming this development and the sharing of expertise by the basketball coaches on the sideline of the FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup 2024 is Marcus Tan, Chief, Sport Development Group, Sport Singapore.

“Since 2022, we have seen a steady growth in the number of spectators who join us each year at the FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup.

Through such events and an increase in local and overseas competitions, our players have also gained valuable competition experience and achieved significant improvements in their world ranking – from 87 to 49 out of 181 participating teams,” explained Tan.

“This year, we have an exciting calendar of activities, such as coaching forums and workshops and youth competitions, which create an excellent avenue for aspiring coaches and youth basketballers to showcase their talent and learn from the best.

These initiatives complement our national basketball development system driven by the Basketball Association of Singapore and ActiveSG Basketball Academy, to boost participation among coaches, youths, create more learning opportunities, and inspire our next generation of athletes and coaches,” added Sport Singapore Chief of Sport Development Group.

The FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup 2024 will see 43 male and female teams staking claim for top honours in Asia and Oceania.

The competition will be held at the OCBC Square, Singapore Sports Hub. The qualification round will start on March 27, and the main group stage matches will begin on Friday, March 29.

Singapore’s men’s team is in Pool A with China. The winner from the qualifying Group A, Chinese Taipei, Iran, and Hong Kong will join Pool A. Singapore’s women’s team is drawn in Pool A alongside China and Chinese Taipei.

Tickets for the FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup 2024 can be purchased here.

Photo credit: FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup 2023