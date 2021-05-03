from-us-to-germany:-list-of-countries-that-have-sent-covid-aid-to-india-so-far

- Advertisement -

India — As a recent surge in coronavirus disease cases continues to plague India and choke its healthcare system, nations around the world have been rushing to help India alleviate the Covid-19 crisis. Several countries have promised to send shipments of Covid-19 relief material over the next few weeks.

Coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high on Saturday with over 400,000 infections in a span of 24 hours. With 401,993 fresh cases, India’s Covid-19 tally has risen to 19,164,969. According to the Union health ministry, as many as 3,523 patients succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 211,853.

Here’s a list of the countries that have started sending relief material to India:

1. United States: The United States has so far sent three shipments of emergency relief material and several more are expected over the next week. The US has vowed to send supplies worth more than $100 million to assist India in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

2. United Kingdom: The United Kingdom has sent three shipments of over 400 oxygen concentrators to India so far. Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted photos of the equipment being unloaded in New Delhi.

3. United Arab Emirates: The UAE has sent a consignment of Covid-19 relief material including 157 ventilators, 480 BiPAPs and other medical supplies to India. An Indian Air Force C-17 carrying six cryogenic oxygen containers from Dubai landed in Panagarh air base in West Bengal.

4. Russia: Two Russian flights carrying oxygen concentrators, ventilators, medicines and other essential medical equipment landed in India earlier this week. “The Russian Federation decided to send humanitarian assistance to India in the spirit of the special and privileged strategic partnership between our two countries as well as in the context of our anti #COVID19 cooperation,” Ambassador of Russia to India Nikolay Kudashev said.

5. Taiwan: Taiwan’s first batch of aid to India to help it fight a surging increase in Covid-19 infections left for New Delhi on Sunday, consisting of 150 oxygen concentrators and 500 oxygen cylinders, the country’s foreign ministry said.

6. France: Amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, India on Sunday received several essential medical supplies and equipment from France to help fight the second wave of the coronavirus.

7. Thailand: A special flight from Thailand carrying medical infrastructure landed in India on Saturday. The Thai consignment included 15 oxygen concentrators, to help address the shortage of medical oxygen in the country. This is the third such consignment to arrive in the country in the last one week. The Thai government has promised to send 100 oxygen cylinders to India.

8. Romania: Romania has sent a consignment containing 80 oxygen concentrators and 75 oxygen cylinders to India on Friday.

9. Ireland: Ireland has sent a shipment containing 700 units of oxygen concentrators and 365 ventilators to India on Friday.

10.Bahrain: Bahrain has sent a shipment of 40 MT of liquid oxygen onboard INS Talwar to India on Friday.Follow us on Social Media

