After over three decades of dedicated service as an educational psychologist, Dr Richard Hennessy, an Irishman, faced an unexpected crossroads in 2017, questioning his purpose and direction. Struggling with self-doubt despite his expertise being in demand, Richard had no idea that a life-changing opportunity in Singapore would soon set him on a path of personal and professional renewal.

An article published by the Irish Times described how Dr Hennessy made a life-altering move, transitioning from Dublin to Singapore, and thrived in a new professional landscape. He basked in a new beginning for personal growth and gained unexpected rewards.

A life-changing move: Transitioning from Dublin to Singapore

The catalyst for change came unexpectedly when his partner received an offer to become a professor at the prestigious National University of Singapore. They were in their early 50s, and relocating to Southeast Asia, far from home in Dublin, felt daunting. While many of his peers had emigrated during the economic downturn of the 1980s, he remained rooted. The idea of making such a bold move at this stage of their lives seemed almost reckless, yet Richard thought the opportunity was too significant to pass up.

One challenge he faced was Singapore’s legal stance on same-sex civil partnerships, which meant he needed to secure his employment pass. With some hesitation, he decided to leap. He sent his CV to five psychology practices and was pleasantly surprised to receive offers from three after a series of Skype interviews. He hadn’t anticipated how much value Asian cultures place on experience, particularly the wisdom that comes with age. This recognition of his expertise gave Richard the confidence he had been lacking and helped him embrace this new chapter with optimism.

Thriving in a new professional landscape

By 2018, Richard had moved to Singapore, a city known for its vibrancy and opportunities. Though initially worried about adjusting to the multicultural environment, he soon realized that children and families share common challenges regardless of their cultural backgrounds. Practising psychology in such a diverse context quickly became second nature.

Singapore’s fast-paced professional environment demands that one master one’s field or risk being left behind. Thankfully, his reputation grew quickly, and he forged strong relationships with international schools, which led to continued referrals—even during the challenging pandemic years. He also began to appreciate the respect Irish professionals receive in Singapore, particularly in fields like psychology. Growing up in a small, close-knit community, he often underestimates the value of “soft skills”—traits like kindness and informality—which are highly prized in Singapore.

Choosing to work in a locally owned practice was a deliberate decision. He wanted to avoid the isolation often experienced in expat circles and instead engaged with a diverse clientele. This choice has resulted in a fulfilling and varied practice where his expertise is deeply valued.

Personal growth and unexpected rewards

When he arrived in Singapore, he questioned whether he had anything to offer. But Richard quickly discovered that, as an experienced psychologist, his clients—parents or children—valued his advice and trusted his judgment. The sense of professional fulfilment he now experiences is unparalleled.

Singapore has also become a place of personal growth and joy. The city’s diverse culture and cuisine have unexpectedly enriched his life. He finds joy in blending cultures, where one can visit a mosque, a Hindu temple, a Taoist shrine, and a church, all on the same street. Additionally, he had the opportunity to nurture the small but vibrant Irish community in Singapore by organizing Pop-Up Gaeltacht events with a friend from the Irish embassy.

One of Singapore’s most surprising aspects is its financial benefit. With a lower income tax rate, he has been able to save more for retirement, a stark contrast to the higher taxes he paid in Ireland. While he may work longer than initially planned, it’s because he enjoys his work, not because he needs to.

Reflecting on the past six years, Richard now understands what Nuala O’Faolain meant when she spoke of “ageing backwards.” Each time he returns to Singapore after a trip to Ireland, he feels renewed energy. Richard’s life in the Lion City has proven that it’s never too late to embrace change, explore new possibilities, and start anew—no matter where you are.