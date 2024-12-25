SINGAPORE: Former Singapore Post (SingPost) International Business Unit (IBU) CEO Li Yu, the third senior executive recently fired by SingPost, announced he will contest his dismissal, which he claims was “without merit.”

Former CEO Vincent Phang and former CFO Vincent Yik, the other two senior executives who SingPost also dismissed, stated through their lawyers that they would also challenge their dismissals on merit and procedural fairness.

On Dec 24, while wishing a Merry Christmas and an early Happy New Year in his LinkedIn post, Mr Li said he had not engaged in public discourse “in the spirit of professionalism.” However, recent reports led him to speak out.

“I am very disappointed by the company’s decision and aggrieved that the company has thought it fit to levy such allegations against me, which were wholly unnecessary,” Mr Li said in his statement.

SingPost announced on Dec 22 that it had fired Mr Li, Mr Phang, and Mr Yik for mishandling whistleblowing reports related to work for one of its largest customers, as reported by The Edge Singapore.

Mr Li, who joined SingPost in September 2022 after working at UPS, said he has acted with “utmost professionalism” at all times and in the company’s best interests.

He added, “It is therefore disheartening to read about the company’s decision to terminate my employment and the alleged reasons, which are without merit,” he added.

Mr Li said that since the company had escalated the matter despite his desire to resolve it amicably, he had no choice but to take steps to contest his dismissal, the reasons behind it, and the disciplinary proceedings, which he believes were “neither due nor fair.”

He added, “I will also seek to enforce my legal rights and vindicate my personal reputation.” Mr Li said he would “robustly” defend his position in the proper forum.

Mr Li said he fully cooperated with the company’s internal investigation. In response to the whistleblowing reports, he said:

“I wish to state briefly and categorically that I reject any and all statements that I was in breach of and/or was grossly negligent in my duties and/or that I failed to act or perform my duties responsibly and reliably.” /TISG

