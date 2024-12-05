SINGAPORE: In a display of appreciation, former Netball Singapore president Ivy Singh-Lim has presented the Singapore national netball team with a $15,000 reward for their recent triumph at the 13th Asian Netball Championships in Bengaluru, India.

This generous gesture recognises the team’s outstanding achievement in reclaiming the title, marking a return to the top of Asian netball after a decade. The announcement was made over the weekend during the Bollywood Women’s Farm Festival at Bollywood Farms, where Singh-Lim shared her personal pride and excitement in the team’s recent achievements.

“Netball has always been deeply close to my heart, mainly because it is a women’s sport. It fosters resilience, builds strength, and cultivates a culture of healthy living within our community.

“This victory is far more than just a title — it is a testament to the incredible potential of our women and what can be achieved through hard work, determination, and teamwork,” said Singh-Lim, who is affectionately known as the “Gentle Warrior.”

Singh-Lim also urged policymakers to include regional achievements, such as the Asian Netball Championships, in Singapore’s Major Games Award Programme. She stressed that celebrating regional achievements alongside international accomplishments is essential to nurturing local talents while fostering a culture of excellence.

Singh-Lim served as president of Netball Singapore for 14 years, from 1992 to 2006, and played a pivotal role in elevating the sport’s profile both locally and regionally.

The Singapore Vandas reclaimed the crown after a ten-year wait, defeating Asian powerhouse Sri Lanka 67-64 in a tightly contested final played on Oct 27 at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium.

The team led by interim coach Yeo Mee Hong produced a flawless performance in the competition, sweeping all six of their round-robin matches with convincing wins.

In the semi-finals, they edged out arch-rivals Malaysia 54-46, setting the stage for their triumphant return to the top of Asian netball.

The latest achievement marks Singapore’s fourth Asian Netball Championships title, adding to their previous wins in 2005, 2012, and 2014, and cementing their status as one of the dominant forces in the region.

Singh-Lim, who is also a former president of the Asian Federation of Netball Associations (AFNA), has been a driving force behind the growth and development of netball in Singapore.

During her tenure, Singapore’s netball team’s portfolio gained quite remarkable momentum. This includes improved facilities, expanded participation in regional and international competitions, and the launch of the semi-professional Netball Super League in 2000.

Her initiatives played a crucial role in netball’s inclusion in the Southeast Asian Games for the first time in 2001, where Singapore proudly bagged a silver medal. Singh-Lim’s contributions left a lasting impact, cementing her role as a champion of women’s sports and community development in Singapore.

“It is simply because it is an inspiring women-led sport. The players are disciplined, dedicated and driven to excel, which is amazing.

“I hope netball is seen as an equivalent to other sports such as golf, where it rallies women together and binds friendships and support. Through this community, I have made many lifelong friends, many of whom are present at today’s event,” commented the 75-year-old on her interest in netball.

The reward presentation was held during the Bollywood Women’s Farm Festival, The prize money was awarded to the Singapore Vandas team and its officials, with players such as Sindhu Nair (GK, GD), Tan Yi Jie (C, WA, WD), Lee Pei Shi (GS, GA), and Cyrus Medora, CEO of Netball Singapore, in attendance to mark another historic milestone for the team.

For Singh-Lim, it was a fitting occasion to celebrate the Singapore Vandas’ achievement, reflecting her lifelong dedication to netball and her belief in recognizing women’s contribution to society.