Former national youth footballer Karthik dies after collapsing in Malaysia

SINGAPORE — The local football fraternity recently mourned the tragic loss of former national youth player Karthik Raj Manimaren who passed away on Apr 5. The 25-year-old midfielder who played for Singapore Khalsa Association (SKA) in the Singapore Football League Division 1, was in Kuala Lumpur with the team for a pre-season tour when he collapsed on Apr 1.

According to SKA, Karthik was then taken by ambulance to the Kuala Lumpur General Hospital. He was then medically repatriated to Singapore the next day via air ambulance and was taken to Singapore General Hospital for urgent medical care.

“SKA is extremely saddened by the passing away of its sports member, Karthik Raj s/o Manimaren, on 5 April 2023. Karthik joined SKA in 2022 as a promising footballer and was voted young player of the year by his fellow teammates. He was a great asset to the team, winning praises for his determination and hard work from his teammates and coaching staff. No words can describe the loss of such a wonderful person!” said SKA on their Facebook page.

SKA said that Karthik was an extremely jovial and loveable young man who touched the hearts of so many people. Before making the switch to SKA, Karthik played for Hougang United and Balestier Khalsa in the Singapore Premier League. The Football Association of Singapore also posted a tribute to the player on their social media page.

“The FAS is deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Karthik Raj. The 25-year-old was a member of the Singapore Khalsa Association side which won the Singapore Football League 1 championship last year. He contributed five goals in that campaign. The skilful winger had also played eight times in the Singapore Premier League while he was at Balestier Khalsa in 2020.

Our sincerest thoughts and deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Karthik Raj, during this difficult period,” read the statement by FAS.

A one-minute of silence was observed by Karthik’s former clubs before their Singapore Premier League matches at the Jalan Besar Stadium, between Hougang and Tanjong Pagar United on Apr 6, and on Apr 9 when Balestier took on the Young Lions. Balestier won their game 3-1 and dedicated the win to Karthik.

