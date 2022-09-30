Home News For Pritam Singh, it’s all about the residents

For Pritam Singh, it’s all about the residents

Photo: FB screengrab/ Pritam Singh

"The TC always welcomes resident views and feedback anytime. Unsurprisingly, we usually find many gems through your feedback too! — Pritam Singh

By Anna Maria Romero
In the words of Workers’ Party head Pritam Singh, “AHTC: Keeping it resident-centric!”

The Aljunied GRC Member of Parliament and Leader of the Opposition wrote this in a Sept 29 (Thursday) Facebook post where he talked about having had a “productive afternoon of meetings at AHTC (Aljunied-Hougang Town Council) HQ” that day.

The meetings appeared to revolve around some recent changes in the area.

Mr Singh added that “HDB recently underwent an administration reorganisation. The Eunos, Kaki Bukit and Bedok Reservoir Road wards of Aljunied GRC are now part of HDB’s larger East Zone. 

The Town Council had the pleasure hosting the new Regional General Manager for the East Zone along with the Bedok Branch General Manager for a courtesy visit and a catch-up.” 

The LO also wrote about other important developments over the next 12-24 months for Eunos ward, which he represents. 

“LTA is looking to widen many stretches of footpaths (one side of the road) across the Eunos division to accommodate a dedicated cycling track and footpath. 

This development will transform Eunos in many ways, and the Town Council will need to overlay this plan with its repainting, renewal and improvement plans too.”

Repairs and refurbishing have been scheduled for next year for Eunos Vista blocks from Blk 101-121 and Blk 630 Market and Hawker Centre.

He added that planning for the Neighbourhood Renewal Programme covering blocks 633 to 672 is ongoing and that “the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council aims to present the upgrading plan for residents to vote on by next year.”

The photos accompanying Mr Singh’s post were of biscuits from Khong Guan, and he focused particularly on the Iced Gems.

“The Aljunied-Hougang Town Council pantry can be a dangerous place! Khong Guan Iced Gems FTW!”

In writing that “the TC always welcomes resident views and feedback anytime,” adding that they “usually find many gems” through residents’ feedback.

“And it is most satisfying when resident input leads to improved amenities and outcomes in the community. Looking forward to work collaboratively with all stakeholders to make Aljunied-Hougang town a beautiful home for residents.

AHTC: Keeping it resident-centric!”

Mr Singh also posted a link to AHTC’s five-year plan. /TISG

Jamus Lim: WP MPs are more than capable of exercising successful oversight of town councils

