SINGAPORE: In a groundbreaking move to elevate healthcare management standards across Asia, the Republic inaugurated the Asian Institute for Healthcare Leadership and Management (Asian Heal) on August 13th.

This innovative institute is set to become a beacon for future healthcare leaders, adopting a “for Asia, by Asia” philosophy that promises to transform the landscape of healthcare operations in the region.

Not just another educational platform

Asian Heal is not just another educational platform; it’s a dynamic hub where healthcare professionals from various Asian countries can exchange insights and learn from each other’s unique experiences.

The institute aims to bridge the gap between developed and developing countries, fostering a culture of innovation and resourcefulness.

For instance, Singapore can learn from the creative solutions developed by healthcare professionals in less resource-rich environments who have become masters at thinking outside the box.

The institute’s flagship offering is a master’s program that combines experience-based and practice-based learning, focusing on critical areas such as risk management, disease preparedness, health informatics, and digital transformation.

This part-time program, spanning 15 to 18 months, includes regional site visits to hospitals, providing students with practical examples of care models and health systems in action.

‘Asian Heal’

Asian Heal also offers tailored programs for organizations addressing specific healthcare management challenges. By understanding each organization’s unique needs, the institute designs a bespoke syllabus, ensuring the training is relevant and impactful.

The launch of Asian Heal was marked by the presence of Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan at the Singapore Healthcare Management Conference 2024.

Dr Balakrishnan, who has a background in ophthalmology and hospital administration, highlighted the three key challenges facing healthcare management — crisis management, cost-effectiveness and safety, and the integration of technological advancements into healthcare.

He emphasized the importance of management, team assembly, and accountability in overcoming these hurdles.

Professor Ong Biauw Chi, the lead of Asian Heal, underscored the institute’s collaborative ethos, stating that it is a platform for mutual learning and sharing.

She shared inspiring examples of resource optimization and community empowerment from Nepal and India, illustrating how local innovations can have global implications.

Clinical Associate Professor Tan Hiang Khoon, director of SDGHI, added to the discourse by highlighting the innovative staffing model at Narayana Heart Centre in India, which has successfully addressed the challenge of limited manpower in healthcare.

This model, which involves training village women to perform protocol-driven tasks, has led to cost reductions, job creation, and a stable workforce.

Asian Heal’s establishment under the SingHealth Duke-NUS Global Health Institute (SDGHI) marks a significant step forward in the quest to enhance healthcare operations across the continent.

With its focus on practical learning, regional collaboration, and innovative solutions, Asian Heal is poised to lead the way in shaping the future of healthcare management in Asia.