Featured News Health

Chronic wounds cause $350M annual economic burden on SG’s healthcare system

ByJewel Stolarchuk

December 13, 2023

SINGAPORE: A study led by Duke-NUS Medical School and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) has revealed the staggering economic toll that chronic wounds cause on Singapore’s healthcare system.

According to the first-ever local study to quantify the national cost of chronic wounds, these conditions cost Singapore an estimated SGD$350 million annually, constituting approximately 0.07 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Chronic wounds, defined as those that persist for more than four weeks, often afflict seniors already grappling with other health issues. These wounds include diabetic ulcers and pressure ulcers, commonly known as bedsores. The study, published in the open-access journal BMJ Open, deems chronic wounds a “silent epidemic” affecting a significant portion of the global population.

The study highlighted the significant costs stemming from hospital admissions and productivity losses due to deteriorating health and quality of life. To arrive at the SGD$350 million figure, the research team, consisting of scientists and clinicians from eight institutions in Singapore, analyzed health data from 16,752 admissions to private and public acute hospitals in 2017.

See also  Medishield Life: What is clear and not so clear

The study factored in various costs, including hospital bed occupancy, outpatient visits, polyclinic visits, and Emergency Department visits. Additionally, it considered the monetary value of the decline in patients’ quality of life, pegged against Singapore’s mean Gross Domestic Product per capita.

The research team also drew data from the Singapore Wound Registry (WR), an initiative established by the Skin Research Institute of Singapore (SRIS) in collaboration with major hospitals. The WR serves as a platform for assessing the national wound burden, tracking costs, and evaluating the impact on quality of life.

Study lead Professor Nicholas Graves, Deputy Director of the Health Services & Systems Research Programme at Duke-NUS, emphasized the potential for reducing costs by implementing preventive measures and specialized wound care programs, such as home-based screening and wound care clinics.

Praising the collaborative effort, Professor Rachel Watson, Executive Director at A*SRL and SRIS, emphasises the importance of synergy between researchers and clinicians. She highlighted the Wound Registry’s role in enhancing innovation and research to improve chronic wound management in Singapore.

See also  Paul Tambyah: Everyone pays the same in SDP universal healthcare plan regardless of social economic status

Dr Priya Bishnoi, Senior Scientist at A*SRL and SRIS, revealed A*STAR’s ongoing initiative to develop a data-driven digital platform. The platform aims to streamline wound assessment, provide risk stratification, engage patients, and facilitate care coordination, ultimately reducing manpower and costs.

Duke-NUS’ Senior Vice-Dean for Research, Professor Patrick Tan, hailed the multidisciplinary approach, providing a national snapshot of the economic burden of chronic wounds. He stressed the significance of these insights in identifying effective interventions to alleviate the burden on the healthcare system and improve patient’s quality of life.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Featured News Home News

S’poreans poke fun at VEP’s “very flexible rules” as motorists without RFID tags from Oct 1 are still allowed to enter Malaysia but will get a “warning”

September 29, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Lifestyle

Jobless man says he’s getting only S$1.5K job offers in Singapore, so he tries out gambling as a side hustle; “ends up in S$20K+ debts”

September 29, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

“How will I ever catch up in this rat race?” — Man earning S$5K after 3 years in the company disappointed that fresh grads are offered more

September 29, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Lifestyle

Romance on a Budget: How couples are making their honeymoon dream come true despite Singapore’s economic woes

September 29, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Featured News Home News

S’poreans poke fun at VEP’s “very flexible rules” as motorists without RFID tags from Oct 1 are still allowed to enter Malaysia but will get a “warning”

September 29, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Property

HDB: 90% Singapore seniors opt for short-lease two-room flexi flats below S$200K

September 29, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Lifestyle

Jobless man says he’s getting only S$1.5K job offers in Singapore, so he tries out gambling as a side hustle; “ends up in S$20K+ debts”

September 29, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.