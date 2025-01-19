MALAYSIA: A Facebook post from a man in Malaysia from earlier this month has gotten hundreds of comments and shares from others since he is offering a very unusual service—the opportunity for men to appear as a “hero” to their girlfriends, all for just RM100 (around S$30).

On Saturdays and Sundays, however, he charges a time-and-a-half rate, which means clients need to pay him RM100 (S$45). Also, if the meeting place where his services are needed is far from Ipoh, where he’s based, he’ll charge an additional cost per kilometre.

On Jan 8, a man named Shazali Sulaiman, who goes by Pesakit Sifar Cacar Monyek on Facebook, posted about a special offer for men whose girlfriends may think they are lembik or weak.

The Malaysian news site SAYS reported that he began his offer because of how he looks, which other people have described as “fierce.”

In his post, showing him as a bearded, long-haired, cigarette-smoking man, he told fellow males in Malay that they should “beat (him) up” for “a wonderful show on ya girl.”

Mr Shazali asked if men are tired of their partners thinking they’re “soft” and being indifferently treated by them. He then said that for a “reasonable payment,” they would have the chance to prove themselves and change how their girlfriends look at them. All they need to do is set the time and the place for the “opportunity” to happen, and he would come and pretend to disturb them, which would cause them to “become heroes by hitting” him.

Mr Shazali also posted his number on WhatsApp for anyone wanting to contact him.

His post has gone viral, with over 500 comments and nearly 800 shares. His story has also caught the media’s attention, who spoke to him about his “offer.”

The 28-year-old Mr Shazali told SAYS that men and women alike can avail of his services and that a few of his family and friends have already asked him to do his act for them. This service is a side hustle for him, allowing him some extra cash.

In one case where he was hired when a man went to the restroom, he went over to his girlfriend and pretended to bother her until the man arrived for his “heroic” moment.

“It’s all just acting, like World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). No one gets hurt, and I’m the only one who ‘loses’. Hahaha,” SAYS quotes him. In another, a woman hired him to make her husband jealous by pretending to flirt with her.

The Independent Singapore has contacted Mr Shazali for further comments or updates. /TISG

