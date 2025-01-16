MALAYSIA: A five-year-old boy in Malaysia has astounded educators and the public alike with his remarkable abilities in mathematics and language, completing ten math questions in under 60 seconds without the aid of a computer.

Uwais Mohammad Zulqarnain, a prodigious child, has already mastered complex mathematical concepts, from single-digit multiplication to advanced operations involving numbers as large as trillions, including exponential calculations and square roots.

His mother, Surya Syafiqah A Rahim, revealed that Uwais had demonstrated a keen interest in numbers from a very young age, quickly grasping addition, subtraction, and multiplication by the age of four.

Uwais’s skills are a result of the combined efforts of his mother, a dedicated educator, and his father, Mohammad Zulqarnain Alan Zamirza, an engineer whose professional background is said to have greatly influenced his son’s enthusiasm for mathematics.

Surya shared that Uwais’s passion for learning was nurtured through interactive math games, regular bookstore visits, and quality reading time spent together.

In addition to his mathematical talents, Uwais has developed an impressive aptitude for languages. Despite his young age, he has taught himself Spanish and Russian, utilizing online resources under his parents’ guidance.

His linguistic prowess adds to his already impressive skill set, marking him as a true multi-talented individual.

At school, Uwais is recognized for his academic achievements, earning accolades such as the “Outstanding Student Award” and the “Mathematics Achievement Award.”

Although he is only five, he has been placed in a class designed for six-year-olds to further challenge his abilities.

Uwais’s mother also highlighted that her son enjoys the process of learning and regularly takes on challenges. After completing 20 math questions, Uwais shows no signs of fatigue, instead eagerly asking for more problems to solve.

Despite his exceptional intellect, Uwais maintains a balanced lifestyle and healthy eating habits. His mother noted that he enjoys consuming fruits and vegetables, including broccoli, cucumber, carrots, and tomatoes.

Uwais’s impressive abilities have drawn widespread attention as well as fans across the world, and it is clear that his early love for learning, combined with the supportive environment created by his parents, will continue to fuel his development in both mathematics and languages.