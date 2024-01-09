Business

Fintech firm Statrys makes its way to Singapore

ByMary Alavanza

January 9, 2024
Statrys

SINGAPORE: In a strategic move marking a significant milestone in Statrys’ Asian market expansion, the FinTech leader has introduced its innovative company incorporation services in Singapore, Technology Today reports.

Statrys is a FinTech firm renowned for delivering financial solutions and business services and has established itself as a dependable entity in company incorporation. Known for its financial services and exceptional customer engagement, Statrys now brings its expertise to company incorporation and business development.

Singapore, a global business hub, provides an ideal landscape for Statrys to further its success. With a stable economy and efficient corporate environment, the city-state attracts businesses eager to tap into the vast potential of the Asian market.

Establishing a business in Singapore can be daunting due to intricate documentation and unique local regulations. Statrys, however, simplifies this process through its user-friendly digital platform, personalized account management, and a profound understanding of local market nuances.

Renowned for its success in Hong Kong, Statrys aims to fortify its presence across Asia’s vital business hubs.

Bertrand Theaud, the founder of Statrys, emphasised the strategic nature of the expansion, stating:

“Our move into Singapore goes beyond just entering a new location; it’s a strategic move in line with our larger goals. We bridge disparate business environments and provide comprehensive solutions across crucial Asian markets. Our move into Singapore greatly improves our capacity to support businesses flourishing in these ever-changing economies.”

The inauguration of Statrys in Singapore solidifies its growing geographical reach and positions the company as a major facilitator of business connectivity and growth throughout Asia. As operations commence in Singapore, Statrys is poised to become a partner for businesses exploring the Asian marketplace./TISG

