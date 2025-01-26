MALAYSIA: A Filipino expatriate’s recent social media post describing Kuala Lumpur’s cost of living as “generally cheap” has gotten backlash from locals.

In her Threads post, she wrote, “As an expat in Malaysia, I have no regrets relocating here despite the personal challenges. Kuala Lumpur’s cost of living is generally cheap; people pay low taxes while enjoying well-developed infrastructure and whatnot. Unlike the Philippines, the inflation rate is crazy. Filipinos pay high taxes but do not feel the service returned. Just making the rich richer.”

Her post quickly gained attention. As reported by The Sun, some argued that her perspective was influenced by her status as an expatriate who earned a higher income than locals.

One commenter said long-term stays for expats often require investing in the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) scheme (a long-term visa programme for foreigners wanting to live in Malaysia) and noted that Malaysian laws prioritise locals for permanent jobs.

“That being said—you’re being paid an expat salary, that’s why you think it’s cheaper,” he added.

Another user argued that Kuala Lumpur has one of the highest living costs among Malaysian states, adding that locals cannot afford to eat twice daily.

In response, the Filipino expat clarified, “Maybe I shouldn’t have said KL is cheap,” she explained that she meant the cost of living in Kuala Lumpur felt more affordable than in her home country.

One commenter who shared his research noted that the cost of living in Manila is 2.7% higher than in Kuala Lumpur without rent and 9.3% higher when rent is included. Surprised, he said, “My bad, you’re right since you said Manila, but generally, your country has a better cost of living than us. I’m a bit surprised with Manila.”

Another local, who mentioned she had never lived outside the country, said she thought Malaysians were paying high taxes and added, “So maybe I should be more grateful towards our government and country.”/TISG

