Fighting the pandemic: Back to basics

Fighting the pandemic: Back to basics

Revisiting the basics of Covid-19

fighting-the-pandemic:-back-to-basics

Author

Hindustan Times

Date

Category

International COVID 19
India — Nearly a year and a half since Sars-CoV-2 was first discovered, scientists have learnt a lot about how Sars-CoV-2 spreads, and how it doesn’t. A look at how masks, distance, and ventilation play a key role, according to the Centre’s newest guidelines.

THE BASICS: HOW SARS-COV-2 SPREADS

As aerosol- Can be carried in the air to up to 10m. The risk is significantly high if someone is without a mask

As droplets- Someone speaking or coughing can spew larger droplets that fall within 2m

Via surfaces- Though rare and not established beyond doubt, it can potentially spread from surfaces contaminated with viral droplets

Source: Office of PSA

WHAT CAN HELP

1) VENTILATE ALL SHARED SPACES

Keep door and windows open as much as possible for open flow of air

Let outdoor air flow in to displace indoor air

Use an exhaust system or a fan placed near a window to increase air exchange

Keep exhaust fans running if windows, doors are shut

Windows and doors must be kept ajar if the workplace has multiple air conditioning units

This also applies for offices with centralised AC, which should add HEPA filters

In both kinds of spaces, unidirectional fans can expel air, helping draw in outside air from doors

2) RIGOROUS MASK DISCIPLINE

At the very least, people should wear a double-layer mask, if not wear two masks

N-95 masks (without a respirator) offer maximum protection

People should ensure masks fit snugly and cloth masks are washed every day

They should wear a mask when outside or at home with outsiders

WHAT MAKES IT HARDER TO STOP

Asymptomatic/pre-symptomatic threat: People can be contagious without showing any symptoms

Unventilated spaces: In closed areas, such as homes and offices with no cross-ventilation, virus particles can keep accumulating in the air

WIDESPREAD TESTING AND ISOLATION

Rapid antigen tests can help improve surveillance in rural and semi-urban areas

Asha, anganwadi and health care workers can be trained to carry out these tests

