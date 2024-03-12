Sports

Felipe Massa files lawsuit against F1, Bernie Ecclestone, and FIA over Singapore Grand Prix 2008 crash

ByAnna Maria Romero

March 12, 2024

SINGAPORE: Brazilian racing driver Felipe Massa filed a lawsuit in London’s High Court on Monday (March 11). Massa lost the Formula One world championship in 2008 by one point to Lewis Hamilton, in large part due to events at the Singapore Grand Prix that year.

The scandal, nicknamed “Crashgate” in the press, involves a deliberate crash on the part of Renault F1 driver Nelson Piquet Jr. so he could help out his teammate, Fernando Alonso.

Mr Massa believes that the championship should have been his. His lawsuit is against F1, the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), the body governing Formula 1, and former F1 head Bernie Ecclestone.

The Brazilian driver had been leading at the first-ever F1 night race up to the time of Piquet’s crash and had been five seconds ahead of Britain’s Hamilton.

After the crash, it was time to refuel, but Massa returned to the race with the fuel rig still attached to his car, forcing him to stop to remove it. He was also penalized for it and finished in 13th place.

See also  Expect a more crowded, more expensive SG for this year’s F1 week

In November, Mr Massa started a legal process to look into grounds to overturn the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix results.

Mr Ecclestone, who headed F1 then, said in 2023 that he and Max Mosely, then-president of FIA, knew what had happened shortly after the situation occurred.

“Mr Massa is seeking declarations that the FIA breached its regulations by failing to promptly investigate Nelson Piquet Junior’s crash at the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix, and that had it acted properly, Mr Massa would have won the drivers’ championship that year.

Mr Massa also seeks damages for the significant financial loss he has suffered due to the FIA’s failure, in which Mr ­Ecclestone and FOM were also complicit.

Attempts to find an amicable resolution have been unsuccessful, leaving Mr Massa with no choice but to initiate legal proceedings,” said Brazilian law firm Vieira Rezende Advogados.

Mr Hamilton, whose 2008 victory was the beginning of what has been a stellar career, has also commented on the matter, saying,

See also  Carlos Sainz won Singapore Grand Prix 2023, but Lewis Hamilton still popular among F1 fans in Singapore

“If that’s the direction that Felipe wants to go, that’s his ­decision.

I prefer not to focus on the past. Whether it’s 15 years ago, two years ago, or three days ago, I’m only interested in the present.”

As for Mr Ecclestone, he said on March 11 that he “cannot say anything about the outcome and what will happen… from (Mr Massa’s) point of view, it is better that an English judge comes up with a verdict. It will be of more help for him.” /TISG

Read related: Ex FIA president: Singapore 2008 F1 result should have been cancelled due to “Crashgate” scandal

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Sports

Singapore Vandas head coach Annette Bishop steps down; Yeo Mee Hong to lead Asian Netball Championships

September 21, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Sports

Soh fast, so successful! — Runner Soh Rui Yong sets national record for 5km men’s road race and earns law degree in same week

September 16, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Sports

‘Invincible’ Max Maeder bags gold at KiteFoil World Series in Austria

September 9, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor | Certificate of Entitlement doesn’t entitle Singapore motorists the right to ugly behaviour and selfish attitudes in Malaysia

September 22, 2024 Letters to the Editor
Opinion Sense And Nonsense

CLOB: David Gerald and the Malaysian Goliath

September 22, 2024 Tan Bah Bah
In the Hood

Uncle got “S$50 on his mind” while riding on bus — Singaporeans share hilarious theories behind elderly man’s DIY cash headband

September 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Travel

“You have my word” — Johor Chief Minister says he will “personally address” Singaporeans’ “painful” Vehicle Entry Permit concerns

September 22, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.