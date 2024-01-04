Sports

FAS provisionally suspends council member over potential breach

ByJewel Stolarchuk

January 4, 2024

SINGAPORE: The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has provisionally suspended a council member over a potential breach. Revealing that the individual in question is currently under investigation by the FAS ethics committee, an FAS spokesperson told the press:

“The FAS can confirm that a council member has been provisionally suspended pending an inquiry by the FAS ethics committee on a potential breach. The suspension is due to the pending inquiry, and the council member’s duties have been reassigned accordingly.”

According to The Straits Times, the suspended council member is Harman Ali, the founder and head coach of Global Football Academy. Harman serves as the head coach of the Singapore Football League Division 2 side GFA Sporting Westlake FC.

In response to the suspension, Harman has enlisted the services of a lawyer to handle the matter. Meanwhile, the FAS has appointed Advocatus Law as its legal representative in the ongoing investigation.

Asserting that he does not wish for the matter “to be litigated via the media,” Harman told the national broadsheet: “My lawyer, Mr Glenn Knight, will act on my behalf and deal with the FAS directly. In the interests of preserving the integrity of the proceedings, I shall refrain from commenting further on this matter henceforth.”

See also  Preserving the legacy of former Lions’ coach 'Uncle Choo' in a memoir

The “potential breach” that led to the suspension is reportedly related to an allegedly leaked document that surfaced after a review of the national men’s Under-22 football team’s performance at the 2023 SEA Games in May. A four-man panel, including Harman, was formed to investigate the team’s subpar performance, which included a 7-0 loss to Malaysia.

The FAS did not make the full report submitted by the panel public but announced a list of 10 recommendations on July 7, 2023. The controversy intensified on June 30, 2023, when online publication The Monitor SG (TMSG) published a story based on “portions of the review.” The FAS, in response, urged members not to react to the story, emphasizing the need to wait for the final report.

Following the TMSG story, the FAS reportedly queried the panel, leading to the current suspension of Harman Ali. His term began in 2021 and is set to run until 2025.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Sports

LOR’s Dillan Tan races to hit the road with the world’s best at ROK Cup Superfinal 2024

October 21, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Sports

Singapore’s NXL24 3×3 basketball league wraps up a victorious slam dunk season!

October 21, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Sports

Max Maeder racks up 4th gold since Paris Olympics at Formula Kite Youth European Championships

October 14, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

SG Politics

Youth Talent Festival: Workers’ Party youth wing invites talent submissions to showcase their skills and creativity

October 21, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Property

Surbana Jurong warns that mega-projects such as Changi Airport Terminal 5 could elevate construction costs in Singapore

October 21, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Sports

LOR’s Dillan Tan races to hit the road with the world’s best at ROK Cup Superfinal 2024

October 21, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Sports

Singapore’s NXL24 3×3 basketball league wraps up a victorious slam dunk season!

October 21, 2024 Khalis Rifhan

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.