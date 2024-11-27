KOREA: As reported by Soompi, Hwang In Youp, Jung Chaeyeon, and Bae Hyeon Seong, the stars of Family by Choice, delighted fans during an exclusive live broadcast hosted by Rakuten Viki on Nov 7 KST.

Despite not being blood relatives, Kim San Ha (Hwang In Youp), Yoon Ju Won (Jung Chaeyeon), and Kang Hae Jun (Bae Hyeon Seong) grew up together as a self-declared family in the endearing romantic drama Family by Choice.

The story follows their emotional reunion after a decade apart.

Vibrant chemistry

During the live event, the actors showcased their vibrant chemistry, reading fan comments, engaging in games, and sharing stories from the set.

Through the Viki Stone Stack segment, they revealed personal tidbits, including hobbies and amusing behind-the-scenes moments.

Hwang In Youp humorously recounted filming romantic scenes with Jung Chaeyeon, saying:

“She struggled to hold in her laughter when our faces got close. She claims it’s difficult to focus while with me, but she’s OK filming with Bae Hyeon Seong. We’re like actual siblings.”

When discussing travel dreams, Jung Chaeyeon expressed a desire to revisit Chile, recalling her past experience filming there and noting its unique position opposite Korea.

Bae Hyeon Seong added, “I want to visit every country where viewers are enjoying Family by Choice on Viki.”

The trio’s sibling-like dynamic was on full display as they teased one another during segments like Draw & Guess and a global snack taste test.

Hwang In Youp quoting a dated meme from Culinary Class Wars, prompted Bae Hyeon Seong to declare the joke “dead,” sparking laughter.

Fans also joined the fun, with one comment leading Jung Chaeyeon to playfully tease Hwang In Youp about age-related jealousy.

Lighthearted and affectionate energy

The event perfectly captured the lighthearted and affectionate energy defining the cast and their drama.