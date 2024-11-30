;
ENHYPEN commemorates their 4th year with outstanding accomplishments and expansion

ByLydia Koh

November 30, 2024

KOREA: As reported by Allkpop, since their debut on Nov 30, 2020, ENHYPEN has grown exponentially, captivating global audiences with their talent and unique style.

Over the years, the group has achieved major milestones, including securing 2nd place on the Billboard 200, becoming a “double million-seller,” and headlining stadium and dome tours domestically and internationally.

Their agency, BELIFT LAB, highlighted the group’s continuous growth and dedication to achieving even greater success.

Photo: Instagram/ENHYPEN

Highest achievement

This year has been particularly significant for ENHYPEN, as their dark fantasy-themed albums resonated deeply with fans.

Their releases, MEMORABILIA (May), ROMANCE: UNTOLD (July), and ROMANCE: UNTOLD -daydream- (November), sold over 5.41 million copies combined, cementing their status as “double million-sellers” with their second full album.

Their greatest accomplishment on the chart to date was placing second on the Billboard 200.

ENHYPEN’s performances have also set them apart, with each tour growing in scale and impact. Their 2022 world tour earned widespread acclaim for its energy and production quality.

This momentum continues with their record-breaking three-city Japan dome tour from November to January—the fastest-ever for a K-pop boy group—and a scheduled performance in June 2024 at Thailand’s largest venue, Rajamangala National Stadium.

Diverse musical range

Today, Nov 30, ENHYPEN will perform their follow-up track “Daydream” from ROMANCE: UNTOLD -daydream- on MBC’s Show! Music Core. Featuring a distinctive whisper rap and a bold hip-hop style, the performance will showcase the group’s diverse musical range and continued evolution.

The well-known South Korean boy band ENHYPEN was created via the 2020 survival competition program “I-Land.” The group’s seven talented members are Heeseung, Sunoo, Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, and Ni-ki.

They have gained popularity both domestically and internationally, winning numerous awards and achieving significant milestones in the K-pop industry.

ENHYPEN is known for their powerful performances, captivating music videos, and strong bond with their fans, known as ENGENE.

