Employer wants a maid with "Bachelor Degree or above" only

January 9, 2024

SINGAPORE: An employer posted a job ad requiring “helper” applicants to hold a bachelor’s degree or above to be considered for the position.

“Helper needed, only apply if you’re Bachelor Degree above holder,” the employer wrote. “Job includes cooking, cleaning, washing, ironing, tidying, taking care of kid. Minimal experience is ok, just need willing to learn and be dedicated to work. Please send me a private message with your nationality and experience.”

In the Facebook group ‘Complaint Singapore,’ Ms Zulkifli posted a screenshot of the employer’s job posting with the following caption: “Lucky never specifically ask for NUS OR NTU Degree 😭😭😭.”

Netizens: “I have bachelor degree in household management and communication”

After seeing the screenshot, several netizens responded to the employer’s job ad.

“Mam, I have bachelor degree in household management and communication.🤣 Soon university may want to open that major, make more money, have a lot helper here,” one netizen commented.

“Should have mentioned preferably excel in math and science subject if not major in quantum mechanic would also be an added advantage,” another added.

Another netizen suspected that this job might include “teaching and guiding the kid for study,” hence why the employer added such a requirement in her job ad.

“They want to look for private tutor, but it will be very expensive. So they cammuflase it with helper, way more cheaper. So stingy.”

One netizen also shared that she responded to the advertisement and found out that the salary for the helper position is $4,500 per month. 

“I responded to the advert. Salary is $4,500 per month. Work hours flexible. 2 to 6pm. Plus bonus. Why not”

Requirements for Migrant Domestic Worker (MDW)

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), MDWs must have at least eight years of formal education
and possess the necessary educational certificates as documentary proof of their education to get a work permit.

Before being permitted to participate in the Settling-In Program (SIP), the migrant domestic worker must present a photocopy of her educational credentials when she arrives in Singapore. 

If MDWs cannot provide valid educational credentials, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) may mandate their repatriation. 

