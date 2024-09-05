SINGAPORE: An employer took to social media on Wednesday (Sep 4) to share that her helper, who had only been with her for one month, is now requesting to return home.

In her post on ‘MDW in Singapore,’ the employer explained that the helper has been struggling with her duties, frequently forgetting instructions despite them being clearly written down.

“She can not work properly. She always says, ‘I forgot,’ but remember everything else about holidays and leave. She’s been throwing tantrums over the past 2 days,” she wrote.

In an effort to find some clarity and advice, the employer reached out to the group, asking other employers and domestic helpers for guidance. “What happens to the the advance salary I gave her for 1 month even if I let her go?” she inquired.

In the comments section, a flood of responses came in from both employers and experienced domestic helpers, each offering their own insights and advice.

Some employers empathized with the situation, sharing their own stories of dealing with similar issues.

One of them in particular speculated that the helper might be struggling with homesickness, which is often a real challenge for those far from their families.

She then suggested that the employer approach the situation with patience and understanding and give the helper some time to adjust to her new environment.

“Some people are like this but you need to understand, she is far from her family..” she wrote. “If she insist to go back home, talk to her to finished her 1month to compensate the advance salary you gave.”

Another employer agreed with this view, explaining that if this is the helper’s first experience working abroad, it’s normal for her to struggle with homesickness.

She added, “You must be patient and adjust along with her, train slowly according to your liking. Let her call her family, friends, free time, and off day, give enough rest and food, if your are kind enough and she is good, might as well reward her.”

A helper also chimed in to the discussion and confirmed this. She said, “Only one month maam, give her more time and always remind her. From my experience, it took me more than 6 months to adjust myself but now after 3 years we all are like family and I can also give advice to my employer now, it takes time.”

On the contrary, there were also several commenters who felt it might be better to let the helper go and find someone else who might be a better fit for the position.

They argued that if the helper is not adjusting well after a month, it could be a sign that the arrangement might not work out in the long run.

One individual said, “Not all helpers can be trained or not all helpers are suitable to be helpers.” Let her go and find a helper who is a suitable helper for your household.”

Another advised her, “Let her finish the advance you gave. Before letting her go. If she wants to go back home, she must shoulder all the expenses, not you.”

