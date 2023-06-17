Employer says maids should not have to come back from their days off only to find more work left to do

SINGAPORE: An employer of a foreign domestic helper took to social media to advocate for a proper day off for helpers.

In a post to a support group for domestic helpers and employers alike, the man wrote: “I feel it’s quite sad to see that on their off days, helpers often come home to find a significant amount of work left for them by their employers’ and their families”. He added that employers could handle tasks such as washing the dishes or walking the dog on their maid’s day off.

“Personally, I believe that taking eight hours off shouldn’t result in twice the amount of work waiting for you upon your return. It diminishes the true essence of having time off when the workload has only accumulated and become condensed in your absence on what is your off day”, the man wrote.

Here’s what others who commented on the post said:

Earlier this year, an employer was unhappy that her helper would only return after 10 pm on her days off, but other maids felt that this was unreasonable and said, “Remember it’s not time off, It’s day off”.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook group for domestic helpers and employers alike, the woman wrote: “In general, does a helper normally went out on their rest days (Sunday) and return late 10pm onwards or more later”.

She added that her maid would not even inform her that she would be back late. “we’ve a baby we’re already worrying and this helper adds up to that”, the employer wrote.

