Domestic Helpers Featured News

Employer asks if ‘maid insurance’ covers cataract surgery for his helper

ByYoko Nicole

December 29, 2023

SINGAPORE: An employer took to social media to ask whether anyone had any information on cataract surgery for domestic helpers and whether ‘maid insurance’ would likely pay for the procedure.

“Hi does Any one has experience with cataract surgery for helper?” the employer wrote in an anonymous message to a support forum for employers and domestic helpers. “Is it claimable by maid insurance. Thank you for sharing of experience.”

Other commenters on her post pointed out that the policy was ambiguous about whether cataract surgery was covered and advised her to ask the insurance company instead.

“Policy did not say clearly cataract surgery is claimable , am wondering is cataract an illness that is claimable,” One wrote.

Another commented: “Anonymous participant pls inquire from your insurance company they are the only one that can give you the answer you want to hear.”

Yet another commented that it was highly unlikely that the insurance would cover the surgery, writing, “Unlikely the MOM required hospitalisation & personal accident insurance for FDW would cover dental, cataracts etc. Would depend on the coverage that you purchased for your helper – check the policy”.

See also  The invisible Myanmarese in Singapore

So, does domestic helper insurance cover cataract surgery?

According to the Ministry of Manpower, if the employer purchased medical insurance, it would pay for day surgery and inpatient care for migrant domestic workers (MDWs), as well as hospital expenses for conditions unrelated to their jobs.

Since cataract surgery is considered a day surgery, typically takes 30 minutes to complete, and doesn’t require the patient to spend time in the hospital for post-operative recovery, it will probably cover the costs.

To double-check this information, the employer could ask the insurance company about the policy and if it can cover the maid’s surgery.

