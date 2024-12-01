;
Eligible Singaporeans to receive S$700 payout to assist with rising living costs this December 2024

ByMary Alavanza

December 1, 2024

SINGAPORE: Eligible Singaporeans will receive a S$700 payout from the government this December 2024 to help manage rising living costs, according to TSRTC Parcel.

The S$700 payout is part of the broader GST Voucher (GSTV) and Assurance Package (AP) scheme. These initiatives are designed to ease the financial burden on lower-income individuals and families.

The GSTV and AP schemes include:

  • Cash vouchers that provide direct support for immediate expenses.
  • MediSave coupons that help with healthcare costs.
  • U-Save vouchers which assist with utility bills for low-income households.

The payout will also work alongside the Workfare Income Supplement (WIS), which provides extra support for those with modest incomes, helping to reduce the impact of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on essential goods and services.

Eligible recipients will receive the S$700 payout through direct bank transfers or their preferred payment method. In addition to the S$700 payout, recipients may receive up to S$850 for living expenses.

See also  How to claim your S$850 GSTV payout and S$450 MediSave top-up next month, August 2024

Those eligible will be notified via SMS if they have registered their phone number or by mail if they have not.

To qualify for the payout, individuals must:

  • Be at least 21 years old or retired.
  • Be a Singaporean citizen and resident.
  • Only own one residence with an Annual Value (AV) of S$21,000 or below.

Citizens living in public housing can also receive additional U-Save vouchers to help with utility bills. Eligibility for these benefits also depends on monthly earnings and household income, household size, and total household spending.

To check eligibility, citizens can log in to the govbenefits website using their Singpass credentials. /TISG

Read also: Eligible civil servants to receive annual S$500 “well-being” benefit starting Oct

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

