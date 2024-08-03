SINGAPORE: On Aug 1, Singapore’s Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, and Trade and Industry, Ms Low Yen Ling, shared a post on Facebook about her recent ice cream distribution at Jalan Remaja.

Her post read: “What a fantastic day it was at Jalan Remaja! The ice-cream distribution was a hit, and it was wonderful to see many residents enjoying the delicious ice cream we had prepared.

During the ice cream distribution, I was heartened to meet a few residents who stepped forward and expressed their intention to volunteer with us. Our team had a blast serving you all, and we’re already looking forward to our next community event.

Thanks for coming out and making the day so sweet and memorable.”

Ms Low, also the vice-chairwoman of the PAP Women’s Wing, expressed that she was heartened to meet a few residents who stepped forward and expressed their intention to volunteer during the ice cream distribution in the area.

However, the event did not escape criticism. Some netizens accused the event of being a mere election gimmick.

One commenter stated, “They only do all these gimmicks during the election period.” Another added, “Give you a slice of ice cream, take back the whole tub,” suggesting that the gesture was insubstantial.

Yet another remarked, “If you google maps Jalan Remaja, you would see its all private houses. She must think she’s above serving poor people and only wants to serve the rich.” Another added, “Wah, Free ice cream for the rich…”

One netizen, commenting on the video where only one wafer was dropped into the cup of ice cream, said, “Who gives those sliced ice cream blocks with only one side of the wafer? People won’t be able to eat it like a wafer sandwich. Want to give but also so stingy.”

The backlash follows a similar event last July when former People’s Action Party MP Lam Pin Min’s ice cream distribution at Rivervale Plaza in Sengkang East and Kopitiam City in Sengkang Central faced criticism.

A video shared on social media showing a young woman being fed ice cream by another woman drew flak, saying the video was “so cringe.”

Ms Low’s previous post in April, about serving 300 residents at Sunshine Estate, also drew scepticism. Some questioned whether the election was approaching, with one commenter urging, “Please vote wisely.” /TISG