Elderly woman dead after fatal accident along Anson Road

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force has confirmed that a woman in her 60s passed away after getting hit by a car while crossing the road.

The fatal accident occurred on Friday (28 Apr) morning along Anson Road, near International Plaza, towards Robinson Road.

According to dashboard camera footage circulating on the Internet, the collision occurred when the car turned right while a woman was about to cross the road at the intersection.

The video shows passersby immediately stepping forward to help the woman who fell in the middle of the road, with one appearing to make a phone call while another can be seen picking up the fallen license plate of the car.

The 67-year-old woman was taken to Singapore General Hospital unconscious and later pronounced dead.

Police investigations are ongoing.

