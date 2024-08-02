;
Featured News Sports

Edwin Tong: Singapore swimmers making waves on world stage

ByKhalis Rifhan

August 2, 2024

SINGAPORE: It was a bittersweet Olympic Games debut for Team Singapore swimmer Gan Ching Hwee as she rewrote her women’s 1,500m freestyle national record in Paris with a new time of 16 minutes and 10.13 seconds on July 30 at the Paris La Defense Arena.

Despite finishing first in Heat 1, she narrowly missed out on a spot in the finals, placing ninth out of 16 swimmers.

The top eight swimmers from the heats qualified for the finals, and Gan was placed behind Maertens Leonie, who clocked a time of 16 minutes and 08.69 seconds in Heat 3.

On the same day, fellow Team Singapore swimmer Jonathan Tan debuted at the Olympic Games. He finished in fifth place, with a time of 49.60 seconds in the 100m freestyle Heat 6.

Tan also participated in the 50m freestyle on Aug 1, finishing fourth with 22.26 seconds in Heat 6.

Photo: Website screengrab/olympics.com

Mr Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, proudly proclaimed on his Facebook page, “Singapore Swimmers Making Waves on the World Stage!” as he hailed both swimmers’ Olympic debut.

See also  Singapore to host World Aquatics Championships 2025

Despite falling short of advancing to the finals in their respective events, Minister Tong highlighted their unwavering dedication and perseverance, embodying the essence of the Singaporean sporting spirit.

“Ching Hwee showcased her endurance and speed by rewriting her women’s 1,500m freestyle national record and personal best with a timing of 16 minutes 10.13 seconds. She finished first in Heat 1 and placed 9th out of 16 overall. Just a whisker away from the finals!

Johnny also sliced through the waters, clocking 49.60 seconds to place fifth in the men’s 100m freestyle Heat 6,” said the Minister.

Singapore Aquatics also eagerly chimed in with their congratulations, heralding Gan’s achievement in the 1,500m freestyle. “Gan Ching Hwee has done it again!” posted Singapore Aquatics on their social media page.

“With a phenomenal time of 16:10.13 in the 1500m freestyle, she has achieved a new personal best and broken her women’s open national record set in June (16:10.61).

See also  Olympic swim champ Schooling vows to 'fix' physique after SEA Games flop

She finished 9th and is the 1st reserve for the Final! What a nerve-wracking performance on the world’s biggest stage!” 

Photo credit: Sport Singapore/Andy Chua

Gan, along with Letitia Sim are the two Team Singapore swimmers from the women’s relay team that are competing in individual events.

Letitia clocked a timing of 1 minute 07.75 seconds and 2 minutes 29.46 seconds in the heats of the women’s 100m breaststroke (July 28) and 200m breaststroke (July 31), respectively.

As for Gan, she will continue her Olympic Games journey on Friday, Aug 2, in the women’s 800m freestyle. She will be in Lane 1 in Heat 1, with the event taking place at about 5.35 pm (Singapore time).

Gan’s final event in the Olympic Games will be the women’s 4 x 100m medley relay.

Team Singapore will be represented by Gan, Quah Jing Wen, Letitia and Levenia Sim. They will be in Lane 8 in Heat 2 of the women’s 4 x 100m medley on Aug 3 (Saturday) at about 6.44pm (Singapore Time).

ByKhalis Rifhan

Related Post

Business & Economy Featured News

Singapore dollar, Malaysian ringgit, and Thai baht face sharp decline in Asia as US dollar surges after Trump’s presidential election victory

November 7, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Law

POFMA order: Fake news correction directions issued to Meta after FB & IG users reposted statements by activist group on executions in Singapore

November 7, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Home News

Changi Airport Group’s $273 million runways and taxiways investment tax break appeal gets denied by High Court

November 7, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Entertainment

Jin of BTS shares this TMI with fans regarding the lead single from Happy, his debut solo album, “Running Wild”

November 7, 2024 Lydia Koh
Home News

CPF up 2 spots on 2024 global pension index, but just falls short of an “A” rating

November 7, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Entertainment

Cardi B was unable to control her reaction when Rosé from BLACKPINK accepted the WAP challenge

November 7, 2024 Lydia Koh
Asia Business & Economy

China says more rivalry expected with Trump in power, the nation speculates on ties

November 7, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.