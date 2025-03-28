Photo: Depositphotos/ lovelyday12 (for illustration purposes only)
Earn up to 2.90% interest: Singapore’s best-fixed deposit rates this April 2025
SINGAPORE: Amid this year’s market volatility, largely brought by trade wars, fixed deposits offer a steady way to grow your savings—start from just S$500 and earn up to 2.90% interest, all while keeping your money safe.
April 2025 Highest Fixed Deposit Rates
-
Maybank
-
Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a. (branch placement)
-
Commitment Period: 6 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$20,000
-
-
Bank of China
-
Interest Rate: 2.50% p.a. (via mobile banking)
-
Commitment Period: 3 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$500
-
-
State Bank of India
-
Interest Rate: 2.50% p.a.
-
Commitment Period: 6 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$50,000
-
-
Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed
-
Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a.
-
Commitment Period: 3 months
-
Minimum Amount: No minimum
-
-
StashAway Simple Guaranteed
-
Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a.
-
Commitment Period: 1 month
-
Minimum Amount: No minimum
-
-
DBS
-
Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a.
-
Commitment Period: 12 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$1,000
-
-
ICBC
-
Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a. (via e-banking)
-
Commitment Period: 3 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$200,000
-
-
CIMB
-
Interest Rate: 2.30 – 2.35% p.a.
-
Commitment Period: 3 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$10,000
-
-
Hong Leong Finance
-
Interest Rate: 2.30% p.a. (online fixed deposit special)
-
Commitment Period: 9 months or 10 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$20,000
-
-
RHB
-
Interest Rate: 2.20 – 2.30% p.a.
-
Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$20,000
-
-
Citibank
-
Interest Rate: 2.20% p.a. (T&Cs apply)
-
Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$50,000
-
-
OCBC
-
Interest Rate: 2.15% p.a. (internet banking)
-
Commitment Period: 9 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$30,000
-
-
Standard Chartered
-
Interest Rate: 2.10 – 2.20% p.a.
-
Commitment Period: 5 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$25,000
-
-
UOB
-
Interest Rate: 2.10% p.a.
-
Commitment Period: 6 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$10,000
-
-
HSBC
-
Interest Rate: 1.90% p.a. (personal banking customers)
-
Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$30,000
-
April 2025 Best fixed deposit rates by commitment period
3-Month commitment period:
-
Bank of China
-
Interest Rate: 2.50% p.a.(via mobile banking)
-
Commitment Period: 3 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$500
-
-
Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed
-
Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a.
-
Commitment Period: 3 months
-
Minimum Amount: No minimum
-
-
StashAway Simple Guaranteed
-
Interest Rate: 2.40% p.a.
-
Commitment Period: 3 months
-
Minimum Amount: No minimum
-
-
ICBC
-
Interest Rate: 2.40% p.a.(via e-banking)
-
Commitment Period: 3 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$500
-
-
CIMB
-
Interest Rate: 2.30 – 2.35% p.a.
-
Commitment Period: 3 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$10,000
-
-
RHB
-
Interest Rate: 2.20 – 2.30% p.a.
-
Commitment Period: 3 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$20,000
-
-
Citibank
-
Interest Rate: 2.20% p.a. (T&Cs apply)
-
Commitment Period: 3 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$50,000
-
-
HSBC
-
Interest Rate: 1.90% p.a. (personal banking customers)
-
Commitment Period: 3 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$30,000
-
6-Month commitment period:
-
Maybank
-
Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a. (branch placement)
-
Commitment Period: 6 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$20,000
-
-
State Bank of India
-
Interest Rate: 2.50% p.a.
-
Commitment Period: 6 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$50,000
-
-
Bank of China
-
Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a.(via mobile banking)
-
Commitment Period: 6 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$500
-
-
Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed
-
Interest Rate: 2.40% p.a.
-
Commitment Period: 6 months
-
Minimum Amount: No minimum
-
-
StashAway Simple Guaranteed
-
Interest Rate: 2.30% p.a.
-
Commitment Period: 6 months
-
Minimum Amount: No minimum
-
-
ICBC
-
Interest Rate: 2.30% p.a.(via e-banking)
-
Commitment Period: 6 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$500
-
-
RHB
-
Interest Rate: 2.20 – 2.30% p.a.
-
Commitment Period: 6 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$20,000
-
-
Citibank
-
Interest Rate: 2.20% p.a. (T&Cs apply)
-
Commitment Period: 6 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$50,000
-
-
CIMB
-
Interest Rate: 2.15– 2.20% p.a.
-
Commitment Period: 6 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$10,000
-
-
UOB
-
Interest Rate: 2.10% p.a.
-
Commitment Period: 6 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$10,000
-
-
HSBC
-
Interest Rate: 1.90% p.a. (personal banking customers)
-
Commitment Period: 6 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$30,000
-
12-Month commitment period:
-
Maybank
-
Interest Rate: 2.70% p.a. (branch placement)
-
Commitment Period: 12 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$20,000
-
-
DBS
-
Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a.
-
Commitment Period: 12 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$1,000
-
-
State Bank of India
-
Interest Rate: 2.40% p.a.
-
Commitment Period: 12 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$50,000
-
-
Bank of China
-
Interest Rate: 2.40% p.a.(via mobile banking)
-
Commitment Period: 12 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$500
-
-
ICBC
-
Interest Rate: 2.25% p.a.(via e-banking)
-
Commitment Period: 12 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$500
-
-
StashAway Simple Guaranteed
-
Interest Rate: 2.20% p.a.
-
Commitment Period: 12 months
-
Minimum Amount: No minimum
-
-
RHB
-
Interest Rate: 2.10 – 2.20% p.a.
-
Commitment Period: 12 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$20,000
-
-
OCBC
-
Interest Rate: 2.10% p.a. (internet banking)
-
Commitment Period: 12 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$30,000
-
-
Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed
-
Interest Rate: 2.05% p.a.
-
Commitment Period: 12 months
-
Minimum Amount: No minimum
-
-
CIMB
-
Interest Rate: 2.00 – 2.05% p.a.
-
Commitment Period: 12 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$10,000
-
-
HSBC
-
Interest Rate: 1.80% p.a.
-
Commitment Period: 12 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$30,000
-
April 2025 Best fixed deposit rates by minimum deposit
Deposits $10,000 and under:
-
Bank of China
-
Interest Rate: 2.50% p.a.(via mobile banking)
-
Commitment Period: 3 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$500
-
-
DBS
-
Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a.
-
Commitment Period: 12 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$1,000
-
-
ICBC
-
Interest Rate: 2.40% p.a.(via e-banking)
-
Commitment Period: 3 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$500
-
-
CIMB
-
Interest Rate: 2.30 – 2.35% p.a.
-
Commitment Period: 3 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$10,000
-
-
Hong Leong Finance
-
Interest Rate: 2.25% p.a. (online fixed deposit special)
-
Commitment Period: 9 months or 10 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$5,000
-
-
UOB
-
Interest Rate: 2.10% p.a.
-
Commitment Period: 6 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$10,000
-
Deposits $20,000–$49,999:
-
Maybank
-
Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a. (branch placement)
-
Commitment Period: 6 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$20,000
-
-
Bank of China
-
Interest Rate: 2.50% p.a.(via mobile banking)
-
Commitment Period: 3 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$500
-
-
ICBC
-
Interest Rate: 2.40% p.a.(via e-banking)
-
Commitment Period: 3 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$500
-
-
CIMB
-
Interest Rate: 2.30 – 2.35% p.a.
-
Commitment Period: 3 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$10,000
-
-
Hong Leong Finance
-
Interest Rate: 2.30% p.a. (online fixed deposit special)
-
Commitment Period: 9 months or 10 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$20,000
-
-
HSBC
-
Interest Rate: 2.30% p.a. (Premier and Premier Elite customers with investment holdings)
-
Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$30,000
-
-
RHB
-
Interest Rate: 2.20 – 2.30% p.a.
-
Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$20,000
-
-
OCBC
-
Interest Rate: 2.15% p.a. (internet banking)
-
Commitment Period: 9 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$30,000
-
-
Standard Chartered
-
Interest Rate: 2.10 – 2.20% p.a.
-
Commitment Period: 5 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$25,000
-
Deposits $50,000 and above:
-
Bank of China
-
Interest Rate: 2.50% p.a.(via mobile banking)
-
Commitment Period: 3 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$500
-
-
State Bank of India
-
Interest Rate: 2.50% p.a.
-
Commitment Period: 6 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$50,000
-
-
ICBC
-
Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a.(via e-banking)
-
Commitment Period: 3 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$200,000
-
-
CIMB
-
Interest Rate: 2.30 – 2.35% p.a.
-
Commitment Period: 3 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$10,000
-
-
Hong Leong Finance
-
Interest Rate: 2.30% p.a. (online fixed deposit special)
-
Commitment Period: 9 months or 10 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$20,000
-
-
HSBC
-
Interest Rate: 2.30% p.a. (Premier and Premier Elite customers with investment holdings)
-
Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$30,000
-
-
RHB
-
Interest Rate: 2.20 – 2.30% p.a.
-
Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$20,000
-
-
Citibank
-
Interest Rate: 2.20% p.a. (T&Cs apply)
-
Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months
-
Minimum Amount: S$50,000
-
Disclaimer: Rates are promotional and subject to change. For the most current rates, visit the respective bank websites
