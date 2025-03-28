Earn up to 2.90% interest: Singapore’s best-fixed deposit rates this April 2025

SINGAPORE: Amid this year’s market volatility, largely brought by trade wars, fixed deposits offer a steady way to grow your savings—start from just S$500 and earn up to 2.90% interest, all while keeping your money safe.

April 2025 Highest Fixed Deposit Rates Maybank Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a. (branch placement) Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$20,000

Bank of China Interest Rate: 2.50% p.a. (via mobile banking) Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500

State Bank of India Interest Rate: 2.50% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$50,000

Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: No minimum

StashAway Simple Guaranteed Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a. Commitment Period: 1 month Minimum Amount: No minimum

DBS Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a. Commitment Period: 12 months Minimum Amount: S$1,000

ICBC Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a. (via e-banking) Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$200,000

CIMB Interest Rate: 2.30 – 2.35% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$10,000

Hong Leong Finance Interest Rate: 2.30% p.a. (online fixed deposit special) Commitment Period: 9 months or 10 months Minimum Amount: S$20,000

RHB Interest Rate: 2.20 – 2.30% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months Minimum Amount: S$20,000

Citibank Interest Rate: 2.20% p.a. (T&Cs apply) Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months Minimum Amount: S$50,000

OCBC Interest Rate: 2.15% p.a. (internet banking) Commitment Period: 9 months Minimum Amount: S$30,000

Standard Chartered Interest Rate: 2.10 – 2.20% p.a. Commitment Period: 5 months Minimum Amount: S$25,000

UOB Interest Rate: 2.10% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$10,000

HSBC Interest Rate: 1.90% p.a. (personal banking customers) Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months Minimum Amount: S$30,000

Disclaimer: Rates are promotional and subject to change. For the most current rates, visit the respective bank websites