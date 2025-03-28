The Independent Logo
Earn up to 2.90% interest: Singapore&#8217;s best-fixed deposit rates this April 2025

Personal Finance

Earn up to 2.90% interest: Singapore’s best-fixed deposit rates this April 2025

Author AvatarMary Alavanza
|April 12, 2025

SINGAPORE: Amid this year’s market volatility, largely brought by trade wars, fixed deposits offer a steady way to grow your savings—start from just S$500 and earn up to 2.90% interest, all while keeping your money safe.

April 2025 Highest Fixed Deposit Rates

  • Maybank

    • Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a. (branch placement)

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • Bank of China

    • Interest Rate: 2.50% p.a. (via mobile banking)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • State Bank of India

    • Interest Rate: 2.50% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000

  •  Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed

    • Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: No minimum

  •  StashAway Simple Guaranteed

    • Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 1 month

    • Minimum Amount: No minimum

  • DBS

    • Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$1,000

  • ICBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a. (via e-banking)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$200,000

  • CIMB

    • Interest Rate: 2.30 – 2.35% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000

  • Hong Leong Finance

    • Interest Rate: 2.30% p.a. (online fixed deposit special)

    • Commitment Period: 9 months or 10 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • RHB

    • Interest Rate: 2.20 – 2.30% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • Citibank

    • Interest Rate: 2.20% p.a. (T&Cs apply)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000

  • OCBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.15% p.a. (internet banking)

    • Commitment Period: 9 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000

  • Standard Chartered

    • Interest Rate: 2.10 – 2.20% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 5 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$25,000

  • UOB

    • Interest Rate: 2.10% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000

  • HSBC

    • Interest Rate: 1.90% p.a. (personal banking customers)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000

April 2025 Best fixed deposit rates by commitment period

3-Month commitment period:

  • Bank of China

    • Interest Rate: 2.50% p.a.(via mobile banking)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  •  Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed

    • Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: No minimum

  •  StashAway Simple Guaranteed

    • Interest Rate: 2.40% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: No minimum

  • ICBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.40% p.a.(via e-banking)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • CIMB

    • Interest Rate: 2.30 – 2.35% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000

  • RHB

    • Interest Rate: 2.20 – 2.30% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • Citibank

    • Interest Rate: 2.20% p.a. (T&Cs apply)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000

  • HSBC

    • Interest Rate: 1.90% p.a. (personal banking customers)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000

6-Month commitment period:

  • Maybank

    • Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a. (branch placement)

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • State Bank of India

    • Interest Rate: 2.50% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000

  • Bank of China

    • Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a.(via mobile banking)

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed

    • Interest Rate: 2.40% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: No minimum

  • StashAway Simple Guaranteed

    • Interest Rate: 2.30% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: No minimum

  • ICBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.30% p.a.(via e-banking)

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • RHB

    • Interest Rate: 2.20 – 2.30% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • Citibank

    • Interest Rate: 2.20% p.a. (T&Cs apply)

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000

  • CIMB

    • Interest Rate: 2.15– 2.20% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000

  • UOB

    • Interest Rate: 2.10% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000

  • HSBC

    • Interest Rate: 1.90% p.a. (personal banking customers)

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000

12-Month commitment period:

  • Maybank

    • Interest Rate: 2.70% p.a. (branch placement)

    • Commitment Period: 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • DBS

    • Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$1,000

  • State Bank of India

    • Interest Rate: 2.40% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000

  • Bank of China

    • Interest Rate: 2.40% p.a.(via mobile banking)

    • Commitment Period: 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • ICBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.25% p.a.(via e-banking)

    • Commitment Period: 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • StashAway Simple Guaranteed

    • Interest Rate: 2.20% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: No minimum

  • RHB

    • Interest Rate: 2.10 – 2.20% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • OCBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.10% p.a. (internet banking)

    • Commitment Period: 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000

  • Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed

    • Interest Rate: 2.05% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: No minimum

  • CIMB

    • Interest Rate: 2.00 – 2.05% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000

  • HSBC

    • Interest Rate: 1.80% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000

April 2025 Best fixed deposit rates by minimum deposit

Deposits $10,000 and under:

  • Bank of China

    • Interest Rate: 2.50% p.a.(via mobile banking)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • DBS

    • Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$1,000

  • ICBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.40% p.a.(via e-banking)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • CIMB

    • Interest Rate: 2.30 – 2.35% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000

  • Hong Leong Finance

    • Interest Rate: 2.25% p.a. (online fixed deposit special)

    • Commitment Period: 9 months or 10 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$5,000

  • UOB

    • Interest Rate: 2.10% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000

Deposits $20,000–$49,999:

  • Maybank

    • Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a. (branch placement)

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • Bank of China

    • Interest Rate: 2.50% p.a.(via mobile banking)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • ICBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.40% p.a.(via e-banking)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • CIMB

    • Interest Rate: 2.30 – 2.35% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000

  • Hong Leong Finance

    • Interest Rate: 2.30% p.a. (online fixed deposit special)

    • Commitment Period: 9 months or 10 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • HSBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.30% p.a. (Premier and Premier Elite customers with investment holdings)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000

  • RHB

    • Interest Rate: 2.20 – 2.30% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • OCBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.15% p.a. (internet banking)

    • Commitment Period: 9 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000

  • Standard Chartered

    • Interest Rate: 2.10 – 2.20% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 5 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$25,000

Deposits $50,000 and above:

  • Bank of China

    • Interest Rate: 2.50% p.a.(via mobile banking)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • State Bank of India

    • Interest Rate: 2.50% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000

  • ICBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a.(via e-banking)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$200,000

  • CIMB

    • Interest Rate: 2.30 – 2.35% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000

  • Hong Leong Finance

    • Interest Rate: 2.30% p.a. (online fixed deposit special)

    • Commitment Period: 9 months or 10 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • HSBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.30% p.a. (Premier and Premier Elite customers with investment holdings)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000

  • RHB

    • Interest Rate: 2.20 – 2.30% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • Citibank

    • Interest Rate: 2.20% p.a. (T&Cs apply)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000

Disclaimer: Rates are promotional and subject to change. For the most current rates, visit the respective bank websites

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

