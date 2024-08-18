;
Personal Finance

Gain up to 3.60% interest! Best fixed deposit rates in Singapore for Aug 2024

ByMary Alavanza

August 18, 2024
Man counting money in front of his computer and coin jar.

SINGAPORE: If you’re looking to make the most of your savings this August, here are the best-fixed deposit rates in Singapore, according to MoneySmart.

To earn up to 3.60% interest, here’s a rundown of the top banks offering competitive rates this month:

Aug 2024 Highest Fixed Deposit Rates

  •  Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed
    • Interest Rate: 3.60% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: No minimum
  •  StashAway Simple Guaranteed
    • Interest Rate: 3.50% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: No minimum
  • State Bank of India
    • Interest Rate: 3.40% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000
  • ICBC
    • Interest Rate: 3.30% p.a. (via e-banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • Bank of China
    • Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a. (via mobile banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • CIMB
    • Interest Rate: 3.05 – 3.10% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000
  • RHB
    • Interest Rate: 3.25 – 3.30% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000
  • HSBC
    • Interest Rate: 3.30% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$200,000

Aug 2024 Best fixed deposit rates by commitment period

3-Month commitment period:

  •  Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed
    • Interest Rate: 3.60% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: No minimum
  •  StashAway Simple Guaranteed
    • Interest Rate: 3.50% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: No minimum
  • ICBC
    • Interest Rate: 3.30% p.a.(via e-banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • Bank of China
    • Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a.(via mobile banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • CIMB
    • Interest Rate: 3.05 – 3.10% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 month
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000
  • HSBC
    • Interest Rate: 3.30% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$200,000
  • Hong Leong Finance
    • Interest Rate: 3.10% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months or 7 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$200,000
  • Citibank
    • Interest Rate: 2.65% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000
See also  5 Best Day Hikes in the South Island of New Zealand

6-Month commitment period:

  • Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed
    • Interest Rate: 3.30% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: No minimum
  • StashAway Simple Guaranteed
    • Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: No minimum
  • Bank of China
    • Interest Rate: 3.10% p.a.(via mobile banking)
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • ICBC
    • Interest Rate: 3.10% p.a.(via e-banking)
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • CIMB
    • Interest Rate: 3.05 – 3.10% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000
  • RHB
    • Interest Rate: 3.25 – 3.30% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000
  • Standard Chartered
    • Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$25,000
  • OCBC
    • Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a.(internet banking)
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000
  • State Bank of India
    • Interest Rate: 3.40% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000

12-Month commitment period:

  • Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed
    • Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: No minimum
  • StashAway Simple Guaranteed
    • Interest Rate: 2.80% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: No minimum
  • Bank of China
    • Interest Rate: 2.80% p.a.(via mobile banking)
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • ICBC
    • Interest Rate: 2.95% p.a.(via e-banking)
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • CIMB
    • Interest Rate: 2.75 – 2.80% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000
  • RHB
    • Interest Rate: 3.05 – 3.10% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000
  • Maybank
    • Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a.(online placement)
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000
  • State Bank of India
    • Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000
See also  “You Singaporeans are so lucky . . . ”

Aug 2024 Best fixed deposit rates by minimum deposit

Deposits $10,000 and under:

  • CIMB
    • Interest Rate: 3.05 – 3.10% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000
  • Bank of China
    • Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a.(via mobile banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • ICBC
    • Interest Rate: 3.30% p.a.(via e-banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • DBS
    • Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$1,000
  • UOB
    • Interest Rate: 2.70% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000

Deposits $20,000–$49,999:

  • CIMB
    • Interest Rate: 3.05 – 3.10% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000
  • Bank of China
    • Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a.(via mobile banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • ICBC
    • Interest Rate: 3.30% p.a.(via e-banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • RHB
    • Interest Rate: 3.25 – 3.30% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000
  • Standard Chartered
    • Interest Rate: 2.90 – 3.10% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$25,000
  • OCBC
    • Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a.(internet banking)
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000
See also  You Should Always Use A Credit Card For These 5 Expenses

Deposits $50,000 and above:

  • State Bank of India
    • Interest Rate: 3.40% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000
  • CIMB
    • Interest Rate: 3.05 – 3.10% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000
  • Citibank
    • Interest Rate: 2.65% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000
  • HSBC
    • Interest Rate: 3.30% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$200,000
  • Bank of China
    • Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a.(via mobile banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • ICBC
    • Interest Rate: 3.30% p.a.(via e-banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • RHB
    • Interest Rate: 3.25 – 3.30% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000
  • DBS
    • Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$1,000
  • Hong Leong Finance
    • Interest Rate: 3.10% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months or 7 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$200,000

Disclaimer: Rates are promotional and subject to change. For the most current rates, visit the respective bank websites. /TISG

Read also: Best fixed deposit rates in Singapore for July 2024

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Personal Finance

“I feel that I would deserve at the very least a basic of S$5k. Is it too big of a jump from S$3k?” Employee in engineering sector shares salary concern

November 22, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
Personal Finance

Singaporean student: What should come first? Work or university?

November 22, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
Personal Finance

Fresh graduate looking for “chill” job that will pay S$3k to S$4k: “Something I don’t have to use my brain every day”

November 22, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario

You missed

Home News

S’poreans school man who called hairstyles of navy crew unprofessional

November 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Singapore has 3rd highest English proficiency in the world —2024 study

November 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Business

Programme that can pay up to 70% of salary of Singaporeans working overseas launched

November 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Property

Singapore property rental scams have cost victims over $2.7 million in 2024

November 22, 2024 Gemma Iso

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.