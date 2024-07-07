SINGAPORE: If you’re looking for banks offering fixed deposit rates worth considering this July, these are the best fixed deposit rates in Singapore, according to MoneySmart.
July 2024 Highest Fixed Deposit Rates
- Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed
- Interest Rate: 3.80% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 3 months
- Minimum Amount: No minimum
- StashAway Simple Guaranteed
- Interest Rate: 3.70% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 3 months
- Minimum Amount: No minimum
- State Bank of India
- Interest Rate: 3.40% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 6 months
- Minimum Amount: S$50,000
- ICBC
- Interest Rate: 3.40% p.a. (via e-banking)
- Commitment Period: 3 months
- Minimum Amount: S$500
- Bank of China
- Interest Rate: 3.50% p.a. (via mobile banking)
- Commitment Period: 3 months
- Minimum Amount: S$500
- CIMB
- Interest Rate: 3.35 – 3.40% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 6 months
- Minimum Amount: S$10,000
- RHB
- Interest Rate: 3.25 – 3.30% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months or 12 months
- Minimum Amount: S$20,000
- HSBC
- Interest Rate: 3.25% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 6 months
- Minimum Amount: S$30,000
July 2024 Best fixed deposit rates by commitment period
July 2024 Best fixed deposit rates by minimum deposit
Maximise your savings this month!
Disclaimer: Rates are promotional and subject to change. For the current rates, visit the respective bank websites /TISG
Featured image by Depositphotos