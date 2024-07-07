Personal Finance

Best fixed deposit rates in Singapore for July 2024

ByMary Alavanza

July 7, 2024

SINGAPORE: If you’re looking for banks offering fixed deposit rates worth considering this July, these are the best fixed deposit rates in Singapore, according to MoneySmart.

July 2024 Highest Fixed Deposit Rates

  •  Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed
    • Interest Rate: 3.80% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: No minimum
  •  StashAway Simple Guaranteed
    • Interest Rate: 3.70% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: No minimum
  • State Bank of India
    • Interest Rate: 3.40% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000
  • ICBC
    • Interest Rate: 3.40% p.a. (via e-banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • Bank of China
    • Interest Rate: 3.50% p.a. (via mobile banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • CIMB
    • Interest Rate: 3.35 – 3.40% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000
  • RHB
    • Interest Rate: 3.25 – 3.30% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months or 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000
  • HSBC
    • Interest Rate: 3.25% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000

July 2024 Best fixed deposit rates by commitment period

3-Month commitment period:

  •  Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed
    • Interest Rate: 3.80% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: No minimum
  •  StashAway Simple Guaranteed
    • Interest Rate: 3.70% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: No minimum
  • ICBC
    • Interest Rate: 3.40% p.a.(via e-banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • Bank of China
    • Interest Rate: 3.50% p.a.(via mobile banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • CIMB
    • Interest Rate: 3.25 – 3.30% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000
  • HSBC
    • Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000
  • Hong Leong Finance
    • Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months or 7 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000
  • Citibank
    • Interest Rate: 2.50% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000
See also  T-Bills vs Singapore Savings Bonds vs Fixed Deposits vs Endowment Plans: Which One is Right For You?

6-Month commitment period:

  • Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed
    • Interest Rate: 3.60% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: No minimum
  • StashAway Simple Guaranteed
    • Interest Rate: 3.50% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: No minimum
  • Bank of China
    • Interest Rate: 3.30% p.a.(via mobile banking)
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • ICBC
    • Interest Rate: 3.15% p.a.(via e-banking)
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • CIMB
    • Interest Rate: 3.35 – 3.40% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000
  • RHB
    • Interest Rate: 3.25 – 3.30% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000
  • Standard Chartered
    • Interest Rate: 2.90 – 3.10% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$25,000
  • OCBC
    • Interest Rate: 2.60% p.a.(internet banking)
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000
  • State Bank of India
    • Interest Rate: 3.40% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000

12-Month commitment period:

  • Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed
    • Interest Rate: 3.50% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: No minimum
  • StashAway Simple Guaranteed
    • Interest Rate: 3.30% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: No minimum
  • Bank of China
    • Interest Rate: 3.05% p.a.(via mobile banking)
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • ICBC
    • Interest Rate: 3.05% p.a.(via e-banking)
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • CIMB
    • Interest Rate: 2.95 – 3.00% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000
  • RHB
    • Interest Rate: 3.25 – 3.30% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000
  • Maybank
    • Interest Rate: 2.60% p.a.(online placement)
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000
  • OCBC
    • Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a.(internet banking)
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000
  • State Bank of India
    • Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000
See also  Basic Guide to Foreign Currency Fixed Deposit Accounts

July 2024 Best fixed deposit rates by minimum deposit

Deposits $10,000 and under:

  • CIMB
    • Interest Rate: 3.35 – 3.40% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000
  • Bank of China
    • Interest Rate: 3.50% p.a.(via mobile banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • ICBC
    • Interest Rate: 3.40% p.a.(via e-banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • DBS
    • Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$1,000
  • UOB
    • Interest Rate: 2.70% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000

Deposits $20,000–$49,999:

  • CIMB
    • Interest Rate: 3.35 – 3.40% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000
  • Bank of China
    • Interest Rate: 3.50% p.a.(via mobile banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • ICBC
    • Interest Rate: 3.40% p.a.(via e-banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • RHB
    • Interest Rate: 3.25 – 3.30% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months or 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000
  • Standard Chartered
    • Interest Rate: 2.90 – 3.10% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$25,000
  • OCBC
    • Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a.(internet banking)
    • Commitment Period: 6 months or 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000
See also  Best fixed deposit rates in Singapore for June 2024

Deposits $50,000 and above:

  • State Bank of India
    • Interest Rate: 3.40% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000
  • CIMB
    • Interest Rate: 3.35 – 3.40% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000
  • Citibank
    • Interest Rate: 2.50% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000
  • HSBC
    • Interest Rate: 3.25% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000
  • Bank of China
    • Interest Rate: 3.50% p.a.(via mobile banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • ICBC
    • Interest Rate: 3.40% p.a.(via e-banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • RHB
    • Interest Rate: 3.25 – 3.30% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months or 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000
  • DBS
    • Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$1,000
  • Hong Leong Finance
    • Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months or 7 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000

Maximise your savings this month!

Disclaimer: Rates are promotional and subject to change. For the current rates, visit the respective bank websites /TISG

Read also: Best fixed deposit rates in Singapore for June 2024

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Personal Finance

‘I’m tired of not having anything in my bank account,’ 32 yo Singaporean feels discouraged because he still has no substantial savings

October 11, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Personal Finance

Is investing for retirement really equivalent to gambling for Singaporean women?

October 7, 2024 Gemma Iso
Personal Finance

Investing Disasters: Rookie mistakes that could cost you everything!

October 5, 2024 JARA CARBALLO

You missed

Featured News Home News

Chee Soon Juan’s Orange & Teal café, Marina Square outlet closes down ‘due to rising costs’

October 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Celebrity

Girls’ Generation’s YoonA shows generosity with 100 million KRW donation to Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation

October 12, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s “MANTRA” scores a “Triple-Kill” on China’s top 3 music platforms

October 12, 2024 Lydia Koh
Lifestyle

Unleash your inner spy or Samurai as Japan’s taxi drivers turn into bodyguards and ninjas for a price!

October 12, 2024 JARA CARBALLO

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.