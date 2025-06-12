Thursday, June 12, 2025
30.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Man with hoody hacking system
Photo: Depositphotos/ferita (for illustration purposes only)
AsiaBusiness
1 min.Read

APAC financial sector top target for volumetric DDoS attacks in 2024, report finds

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Asia Pacific’s financial sector has been the top target for volumetric Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks, which overwhelm servers or networks with sheer traffic to slow or make them fail, accounting for 38% of all volumetric DDoS attacks in 2024, up from just 11% the year before, according to a joint report by FS-ISAC and Akamai Technologies.

The report, From Nuisance to Strategic Threat: DDoS Attacks Against the Financial Sector, also found that more than 20 financial institutions in six countries in the region were hit in 2024, likely by the same threat actor or hacker group.

Notably, the financial sector is being hit harder than other sectors. DDoS attacks on financial firms spiked in October 2024, and the sector has remained the leading target for volumetric DDoS attacks year-over-year.

The report also noted the increasing frequency of attacks, as cybercriminals exploit higher bandwidths and stronger computing power to launch adaptable, more powerful, and cheaper DDoS attacks.

- Advertisement -
See also  Data breaches in Singapore quadrupled in the last two years

In addition, the rise of “DDoS-for-Hire services” targeting the financial sector has made it difficult to identify cybercriminals. Attacks on financial firms’ application layer, including Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and customer-facing websites, rose 23% between 2023 and 2024.

Meanwhile, ongoing geopolitical tensions have fueled a surge in “hacktivism”.

Teresa Walsh, chief intelligence officer and managing director for EMEA at FS-ISAC, said, “DDoS attacks are becoming increasingly sophisticated, evolving from simple network flooding to targeted, multi-dimensional assaults that exploit intricate vulnerabilities across the entire supply chain.”

Steve Winterfeld, Advisory CISO of Akamai, said, “Threat actors will continue to leverage DDoS attacks to exploit the security of our institutions,” explaining that the attacks are meant to exhaust an institution’s network infrastructure and, in turn, drain its resources used to defend against attackers.

- Advertisement -

Mr Winterfeld added, “Implementation of mitigation strategies, robust cyber hygiene fundamentals, and industry best practices can help the sector defend against the evolving risk.” /TISG

See also  Personal information of more than 57,000 StarHub customers discovered on 3rd party dump site

Read also: Fraud and scams driven by generative AI are now among the biggest cyber threats in the financial sector

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

SFA investigating ‘Little Indonesia Market’ run by maids at City Plaza in Paya Lebar

SINGAPORE: Migrant domestic workers have reportedly been selling food...

Porridge stall owner showered with praise for seeking customer who paid $540 for $5.40 meal

SINGAPORE: The owner of a porridge stall in Westgate...

17-year-old girl rescued from ledge at Punggol carpark and taken to hospital

SINGAPORE: A 17-year-old girl was rescued and apprehended by...

Singapore woman calls the police after man “purposely came close to her face” and laughed near Little India MRT station

SINGAPORE: A woman has spoken out about a distressing...

Business

Changi Airport too costly for a budget airline like Jetstar? The prospects and pitfalls for low-cost carriers

Singapore-based Jetstar Asia, one of the first three budget...

‘They are super demanding’: SG woman says she’s burnt out dealing with toxic overseas stakeholders

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman working at a multinational corporation...

Koh Brothers Eco’s subsidiary to build underground tunnels at Changi’s upcoming T5 in S$999M JV deal

SINGAPORE: Koh Brothers Eco Engineering’s subsidiary, Koh Brothers Building...

Will AI take your job? Google Cloud CTO says don’t ignore the basics

With the tech industry being continuously reshaped by artificial...

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore