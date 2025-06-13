Decomposing body of 76-year-old found in Jurong West flat after days of no contact

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A 76-year-old man was found dead in his Jurong West flat on the evening of June 7, after family members were unable to reach him for several days.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that it received a call for assistance at Block 967B, Jurong West Street 93, at around 7pm on June 7. Upon arrival, SCDF personnel found the elderly man unresponsive and pronounced him dead at the scene.

A friend of a family member of the deceased told Stomp that the family member had raised the alarm after repeated failed attempts to contact the man. The last known communication with the late Singaporean was reportedly on May 31.

The same update indicated that the man’s body was discovered in a state of decomposition, suggesting he may have died four to five days prior to being found.

The man reportedly died of natural causes. The police are not treating the case as suspicious and have thus far found no evidence of foul play.