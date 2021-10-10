Driver disregards green light and waits for elderly pedestrian to cross Jalan Besar road safely

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A driver has gotten praise for portraying patience while on the road and giving way to an elderly pedestrian crossing the road.

“With all the negativity going around, it’s nice to see some kind act,” wrote one Fu ShiyongGiant on Complaint Singapore’s Facebook page, sharing a video of the incident captured on a dashboard camera.

The video started with a red Toyota Sienta waiting to turn left at an intersection along Jalan Besar Plaza.

As the lights turned red for the pedestrians crossing, an elderly man was spotted not halfway across the road.

The vehicle waited, until the man was safe across before making the turn.

“If more drivers are like Toyota, the world will be a better place,” the netizen added.

Facebook page ROADS.sg also shared the video, with a focus on Singapore’s ageing population.

“Elderly to make up almost half of Singapore population by 2050,” the post noted.

“The reality is that Singapore has one of the most rapidly ageing populations in the world, and it is estimated that by 2030, one in four people will be aged over 65 years and that this will rise to almost one in two by 2050,” added ROADS.sg, citing the Population White Paper published in 2013.

“Let us together look out for our elderly using our shared roads. We will also grow old one day.”

Members from the online community commended both the red vehicle and the cam car for their patience.

“Good job considerate drivers should send this clip to TP (Traffic Police) good example for other motorists on the road,” said Facebook user Hulika Hulija.

Meanwhile, others wondered if it was possible to extend longer crossing times in neighbourhoods with more elderly residents to cater to their needs.

“I saw some traffic lights had a device installed for elderly to press to request for longer crossing time. I think it’s a good thing,” said Facebook user Grace Yung./TISG

