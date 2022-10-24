Entertainment Celebrity Drew Barrymore explains why she hasn’t had s*x since 2016

She went on to say that she can go years without intimacy... and there's a reason for it.

By Jasmime Kaur
Drew Barrymore is not the first celebrity to have had her words taken out of context, and it is doubtful she will be the last. In an interview some time back, she had said that she would have no trouble abstaining from sex for six months in response to a conversation about a male actor going celibate for the same period.

She said her statement was taken out of context and that she does not in fact hate sex. Referring to the comment about Andrew Garfield’s decision to go celibate for six months to prepare for a role, she had said, “What’s wrong with me that six months doesn’t seem like a very long time?”

Barrymore went on to say she can go years without intimacy during an episode on The Drew Barrymore Show.

She also confessed in a blog post that she hasn’t had an intimate relationship with anyone since she said goodbye to her ex-husband Willi Kopelman in 2016.

“Some people can get out of a marriage or relationship and in the near future find themselves in another relationship. There is nothing wrong with that! Not one bit. I do not judge. I celebrate their journey. Because for some people that really works. It didn’t work for me,” said Barrymore.

Barrymore said this does not mean she hates sex, just that her view of sex has changed.

“I’m not a person who needs sex and has to go out there and engage with people on that level. I am someone who is deeply committed to fostering how young girls, my daughters, and myself as a woman are supposed to function in this world!” said the actress.

Barrymore said she needed to stay celibate to heal and to mourn “the loss of a nuclear family that I swore I would have for my daughters”.

She also added that she has not ruled out the possibility of a romantic relationship, but it is not at the top of her mind at the moment.

“So for the record, I do not hate sex! I have just finally come to the epiphany that love and sex are simply not the same thing,” she said.

