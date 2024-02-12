SINGAPORE: Marina Bay Sands’s Chinese New Year video has gone viral online. The clip featured a realistic green dragon flying around the iconic Singaporean landmark, astonishing thousands of online users.

“Rare sighting of a dragon spotted around our bay!” the Marina Bay Sands page wrote. “Like the mighty dragon taking flight; be fearless, be bold and let your spirit soar this Lunar New Year.”

2024 is the year of the dragon, which is animal number five in the Chinese zodiac that features 12 animals.

According to an article, Chinese culture classifies dragons as independent and wise leaders. Despite having a tendency to be impulsive and temperamental sometimes, they are courageous and look challenges straight in the face.

The 2024 Chinese Horoscope also states that the dragon’s year is predicted to be prosperous.

In response to the viral video of the realistic dragon flying over Singapore’s sky, many shared their well wishes for the new lunar year.

“Happy Lunar New Year,” wrote one, “and good luck to my grandson–he was born 1st of February…and goodluck to me too. I was 24 yrs here.”

“May many fortunes, love, and strong health (be brought to) my family and me in the year of the dragon!” wrote another.

Others complimented the video editing, expressing their awe at how realistic the dragon looked. “Wow, it’s so nice to see that dragon,” said one. “Bringing good luck to Singaporeans. Happy Lunar New Year Everyone!”

“It looks great, said another. “And thank (you to) the artists who have created the dragon taking flight for the new year. Happy Lunar New Year to everyone.”

Even people who have gotten the chance to visit Singapore and stay at Marina Bay Sands left some love in the video’s comments section.

“Wow that’s amazing,” wrote one online user.

“Loved staying at Marina Bay Sands in 2017. Can’t wait to go to Singapore again one day. Lovely place and people.”

“Stay(ed) at Marina Bay Sands a few years ago,” wrote another. “Hopefully will be back again one day.”

The video has garnered 7.3 million views on one social media platform alone.

