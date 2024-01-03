Featured News Home News

DPM Lawrence Wong: S$500 CDC Vouchers for every Singaporean household today!

ByMary Alavanza

January 3, 2024
Lawrence Wong CDC vouchers 2024

SINGAPORE: Good news! Every Singaporean household will receive $500 in CDC Vouchers today, as Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong mentioned on his LinkedIn page on Jan 3.

DPM Wong mentioned launching the 4th tranche of CDC Vouchers in his statement. He stated, “This is part of our ongoing efforts to help Singaporean households cope with daily expenses.”

The vouchers, designed to assist households with daily expenses and support local businesses, are part of the government’s ongoing efforts.

The $500 vouchers will be evenly split, with S$250 allocated to heartland shops and another S$250 to participating supermarkets.

He added, “We have just launched the 2024 CDC vouchers. From today onwards, you can redeem the CDC vouchers online. There’s $500 worth of vouchers for every household.

Half of it can be used at heartland shops and merchants and hawkers, and the other half at participating supermarkets. You have till the end of the year to claim and use the vouchers.”

See also  Pritam Singh to Lawrence Wong, “GRC scheme continues to be routinely abused at the altar of politics”

He also reminded Singaporeans to “use them wisely” while ending his statement, saying, “I hope they come in useful during this period and use the vouchers also to support our heartland merchants and hawkers.”

To claim your vouchers check here. For more information on CDC vouchers, check our CDC vouchers guide. /TISG

Read also: FairPrice announces S$8 return for every S$80 spent in CDC vouchers

