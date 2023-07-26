DISCOVERY: Chemical compounds to reverse ageing

At least six chemical substances that potentially cure important ageing symptoms in cells have been discovered by Harvard and MIT researchers.

After just four days of treatment, the “chemical cocktails” were shown to give cells their youthful qualities again. In a press release, lead author Dr David Sinclair of Harvard Medical School stated, “Up until recently, the best we could do was slow aging. New discoveries suggest we can now reverse it.”

The Harvard researchers tested the compounds’ effects on ageing biomarkers while screening substances with known effects on cells. They eventually discovered six chemicals that, when combined, could quickly restore the youthfulness of cell samples.

Contrary to dangerous gene treatments, these substances influence gene expression without changing DNA sequences. Cells were reprogrammed to become immature stem cells that could differentiate into any tissue by the cocktails.

Self-experimentation on ageing

Wealthy businesspeople like Bryan Johnson have already begun experimenting with themselves.

The software millionaire practices an open-sourced, rigorous anti-ageing program that includes everything from taking more than 100 tablets daily to momentarily injecting his son’s blood. Johnson says he has delayed his biological ageing by more than 30 years.

Sinclair points out that developing therapies that can be tested on people will still take time.

He did, however, express assurance in the strategy. Sinclair stated that reversing ageing may be done chemically as well as genetically.

There may be opposition to the potential for considerable lifetime extensions.

However, if medicines can delay age-related illness and enhance old age health, they may also be able to lower the often-insurmountable costs of medical care.

The Harvard group is looking toward when age-related illnesses may be properly treated, accidents can be mended more quickly, and the desire for complete body rejuvenation can become a reality.

“This new discovery offers the potential to reverse aging with a single pill, with applications ranging from improving eyesight to effectively treating numerous age-related diseases,” Sinclair said.

The photo above is from Pexels

