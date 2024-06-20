SINGAPORE: On Saturday (June 15), the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) shared the heart-wrenching news on social media that a mother squirrel and her baby had died after being caught in a glue trap.

Detailing the events on their Facebook page, ACRES revealed that the two plantain squirrels were among the latest seven animal victims of glue traps.

The baby squirrel is suspected of wandering into the glue trap first, with the mother chasing after it in a last-ditch effort to rescue her little one.

Although the rescue mission was successful, the outcome was tragic. The mother squirrel, overwhelmed by stress and the toxic effects of glue ingestion and inhalation, couldn’t survive beyond a few hours.

The baby squirrel, too, suffered severe injuries and had to be put down.

ACRES’ rescue officers shared that they ensured the squirrels remained within each other’s sight during the assessment and fluid therapy, aiming to minimize their distress in their final moments together.

Apart from the squirrels, ACRES also received reports of two spotted house geckos, a rock pigeon, a Javan mynah, and a paradise tree snake ensnared by glue traps.

“Our wildlife rescue team attended to four different cases from very concerned members of the public for wildlife on glue traps,” ACRES said in their post.

Fortunately, due to their prompt response, the animals were all safely removed from the traps and released back into their natural habitats.

ACRES: Close to 2,000 animals have been rescued from glue traps

According to a report from The Straits Times, ACRES rescued approximately 1,910 wild animals from glue traps between 2014 and 2023, with 25% belonging to protected species.

Glue traps are lethal to animals, not just rats and lizards. When an animal accidentally wanders into it, its powerful adhesive prevents it from escaping.

In its frantic efforts to break free, the animal undergoes distress and panic, and frequently sustains injuries as it struggles, resulting in torn or broken limbs, fur, and feathers.

This suffering can go on for prolonged periods, spanning hours and even days until the animal succumbs to exhaustion, dehydration, starvation, or shock.

Despite cases of it being reported regularly by concerned authorities, a survey by ACRES revealed that less than one in five individuals are aware of the detrimental effects of glue traps.

How to contact ACRES

To report any sightings, contact ACRES through their Wildlife Rescue Hotline at +65 9783 7782. Additionally, their Wildlife Rescue Centre is open daily from Mondays to Sundays, from 9:30 am to 5:00 pm.

For any inquiries, you can also contact them at +65 6892 9821.

