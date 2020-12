This is the first of a two-part series.

Ads1

A Singaporean woman who travelled to China is now facing the death penalty – she’ll be shot in the head. She’s been incarcerated for more than five years with no legal representation.

Recently, her 17 year old daughter contacted Mr M Ravi, an International Human Rights Lawyer to help her mother. This is the first of a two part series. /TISG

Please follow and like us: