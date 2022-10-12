cristiano-ronaldo-scores-700th-club-goal-despite-criticisms

- Advertisement -

After scoring his 700th goal, Cristiano Ronaldo is still being questioned by the British press about his age. Either he is making history or is becoming history. The discussions of his tenure at Manchester United are still ongoing.

The comparisons of Ronaldo and Haaland, Manchester City’s new superstar from Norway, noted that Haaland would need to score 37 goals a season for the next 15 years to reach Ronaldo’s statistics.

That would mean that Haaland would be able to beat Ronaldo’s record by the time he is just about Ronaldo’s current age, which is 37 years old. No doubt that Cristiano Ronaldo is the best goalscorer of all time in recent history, and that includes his 117 goals for Portugal in his international games.

Regardless of turning 38 years old soon, in a sea of young 20-year-olds that are still making tons of mistakes on the field, Ronaldo is still sufficient enough to show the world his dominance in any team. He is the player for you to score a goal, even though Ten Hag appears to not favour him on the field.

Netizens views on Ronaldo’s 700th goal

If Erling Haaland wanted to match Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700 league goals, he’d have to score 40 goals a season until the year 2037 😳 pic.twitter.com/qtZVI8qyPg — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) October 10, 2022

ESPN recently tweeted about Ronaldo’s 700th goal and that Haaland would take years to catch up with Ronaldo. However, fans are still not doubting that Haaland can overtake Ronaldo’s stats at a younger age. Many are claiming that Haaland is a robot and will slowly come up in terms of goals scored.

Another player that is close to Cristiano Ronaldo’s achievement is Lionel Messi. Currently, he has 691 scores under his belt within 820 matches. Meanwhile, Ronaldo took 942 matches to get to where he is today. This gave Manchester City fans the leverage that Haaland does have a chance to score as many goals at a younger age.

Comments defending Ronaldo stated that he did not start as a striker unlike Haaland, hence his scores are actually lower than they would’ve been. Netizens arguing with each other in the thread is quite interesting.

Ronaldo’s drive rubbing of younger United players

Que honra a minha!! Parabéns, @Cristiano!! Mais uma grande marca em uma carreira recheada de feitos e conquistas!! Que possamos desfrutar ainda mais disso tudo juntos!! 🇧🇷 🇵🇹 #700xCR7 pic.twitter.com/j0OPZyDpau — Antony Santos (@antony00) October 9, 2022

Antony Santos recently went to Twitter, thanking the veteran iconic player Ronaldo for helping guide the young player. It was said that having a legend like Ronaldo will rub off on inspiring younger players. Apparently, it actually happened with Santos, and it appears that Santos is making the most out of it.

The two have similar backgrounds as they originated from a Portuguese-speaking country, where Ronaldo is from Portugal and Santos is from Brazil. The tweet Santos wrote was in Portuguese and received almost 170,000 likes.

United fans appear to be supporting this friendship, as it could lead to something beautiful in the end. It went to a point where netizens were stating, “Get someone who loves you the way Antony loves Ronaldo.” The tweet is littered with photos of Santos and Ronaldo together as phone backgrounds.

Regardless of what is said about Ronaldo and Messi, they are iconic players and have a massive fan base of their own. Santos and Haaland, are still young and have a long way to go, but they are building up a powerful fan base as well.

