Jürgen Klopp mocked on social media after Liverpool’s 3-2 loss

Arsenal recently whacked Liverpool in a 3-2 match in the Premier League. Netizens on social media have made numerous comments about the Liverpool manager, especially now that it has been seven years since he has been leading the club.

Klopp’s statement against Gabriel

Furthermore, Klopp has accused Gabriel Jesus of a “made-up” fall. This was primarily due to Gabriel’s fall when Thiago Alcântara challenged him. Bukayo Saka maintained his composure to make Arsenal win.

Did Gabriel dive and the referee gave a penalty for that? This is being widely debated online.

Klopp expressed his disappointment towards his opponent, especially Gabriel Jesus. His team was denied a penalty in the first half of the game, and this was due to the defender avoiding a clear handball.

The Liverpool manager then stated, “What can I say now about that situation? He (referee Michael Oliver) thought immediately it’s a penalty, which is interesting, but it’s his decision.

“Mr England (VAR Darren England) had a look at it and thought as well it’s a penalty. We know in life if two refs think the same, that is the truth, and we have to live with it.

“If I see the situation back, if there was contact – and I’m not sure there was contact, but there might have been soft contact – the player (Jesus) was again on both feet and then down.

“A couple of things went against us, but we are not blind, we see we could have done better in moments. In general, it was a good away game against a good side. We caused them a lot of problems, but stand here with no points.”

Klopp being mocked on social media

After the sort-of graceful loss, Liverpool had against Arsenal, meaning that they weren’t beaten in a 9-0 match but instead with a near tie of 3-2, netizens on social media had a lot to say about Klopp.

Jurgen Klopp vs Arsenal | highlights | best manager in the world?? pic.twitter.com/mpZPOjH2Q0 — Br*ezy (@notbrxy) October 9, 2022

A post showing a picture of Jeffery Dahmer, one of the most notorious serial killers in the United States, with the caption “Arsenal vs Liverpool, highlights, best manager in the world?” Some even commented that Klopp looked like Dahmer and that they can’t look at Klopp the same after watching the new Netflix show about Dahmer.

Others responded that he is still better than “Ten Hairs”, a jab towards Ten Hag, who has been widely criticised for making less critical decisions for his team. “Liverpool and Arsenal have traded each other’s place compared to last season” said a netizen after seeing Liverpool declining and Arsenal rising.

Jurgen Klopp did warn everyone about Martinelli pic.twitter.com/g6AD8ov4kg — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 9, 2022

It is not a shock that Klopp once said Gabriel Martinelli was a prodigy during his earlier days in football. However, with the last game, many seem to criticise Martineill and are looping Klopp into this discussion. ESPN’s tweet about Klopp praising Martinelli years ago went viral today.

Netizens agreed with the statement and claimed that he has praised the footballer for two years straight. Some claimed that Klopp must’ve regretted praising Martinelli. A random netizen then dragged Cristiano Ronaldo into this, claiming that Martinelli scored more goals than he did.

Regardless, football teams will always have their ups and downs, and it is common for a team to be losing once in a while. Congratulations to Jürgen Klopp for being Liverpool’s manager for seven years straight, and may he and his team learn from their errors in the next game.

