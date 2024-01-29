;
Entertainment

Could BoA be the villain in “Marry My Husband” tvN drama?

ByLydia Koh

January 29, 2024

There’s a possibility that BoA may be set to return to acting in ‘Marry My Husband.’

It has been seven years since BoA acted in a show, and although the production team has not officially disclosed her specific role, hints suggest that she might be portraying the character “Oh Yu Ra.”

Photo: Instagram/BoA

In the upcoming tvN drama ‘Marry My Husband,’ the narrative revolves around a woman who witnesses her husband’s affair and is subsequently murdered.

However, she gets a second chance at life when transported back 10 years. In this new timeline, she seizes the opportunity for a fresh start while plotting her revenge. The main cast includes Park Min Young, Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kyung, and Lee Kikwang.

Newspaper photo that resembled a fraction of BoA’s upper body

In the 7th episode, the name Oh Yu Ra was mentioned, and a scene featuring Yu Ji Hyuk (played by Na In Woo) and his grandfather Yu Han Il (played by Moon Sung Geun) included a newspaper photo that resembled a fraction of BoA’s upper body from an image provided by SM Entertainment during a press conference for her 20th debut anniversary album, ‘BETTER,’ in 2020.

See also  BoA removes all of her Instagram posts after making a startling retirement proclamation.

According to the source, the character Oh Yu Ra in the original web novel is the granddaughter of a powerful chaebol family and is engaged to Yu Ji Hyuk through an arranged marriage. She is depicted as a character with extreme elitist views and a history of school bullying, positioning her as a ‘villain’ in the story.

About BoA

Kwon Bo-ah, also known by her stage name BoA, is a versatile artist excelling in various fields such as singing, songwriting, dancing, record producing, and acting.

While she has gained significant acclaim for her musical talents, her impact on the global popularity of K-Pop has earned her the title “Queen of K-Pop” for her groundbreaking contributions to the genre.

While she is primarily known for her music career, she has also acted in several films and television dramas, including “Expect No Mercy” (2000), “Anna and the King” (2002), and “Listen to Love” (2006).

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

“Squid Game 2” features Lee Jung Jae, Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Young, and others fighting for their lives

November 14, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Squid Game’s Hwang Dong-hyuk lost “eight or nine” teeth during filming Netflix’s South Korean mega-hit

November 13, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Love blooms amidst family feuds: Jung Yu Mi and Ju Ji Hoon navigate their romance in ‘Love Your Enemy’

November 12, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Home News

LTA announces reduced ERP rates at specific AYE, PIE, CTE locations from Nov 18-Dec 31

November 15, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Relationships

“My mum only gave birth to me for money,” young woman shares her mum demanded $500 monthly allowance, despite being very frugal with her since her childhood

November 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Law

Over S$100,000 stolen in credit card scams targeting Singapore retailers selling high-value items and luxury goods

November 15, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

Police report filed against fake Plaza Singapura FB page advertising discounted Labubu dolls

November 15, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.