SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user crowdsourced for help after her house got damaged when her neighbour carried out renovations. When commenters gave her good advice, she took it to heart and edited her post to say that the contractor had already taken action.

She wrote in a r/askSingapore post on Tuesday (Aug 20) that she noticed a “big crack/hole” on the wall next to her bed after a newly-moved-in neighbour carried out renovations over the weekend.

She alerted the HDB to the problem at once and also talked to her neighbour, who was apologetic but whom the post author did not hold at fault. By Monday, HDB answered her with the contact information of her neighbour and the contractor, asking her to settle the issue privately.

When she contacted the contractor, he told her through WhatsApp that he would take responsibility for it and do the necessary repairs.

After she replied that repairs needed to be done by Thursday (Aug 22) because she needed to return to work, the contractor said he would get back to her. However, he did not contact her as of Tuesday, and when he did so, he said he’d let her know.

“By this time, I am seriously angry that he seems to be dragging and also by the stupid hole in the wall. End up telling him that if he is not going to get it done by tomorrow, I will be engaging my own contractor to get it done and claiming from him,” she wrote.

She then asked Reddit users if there were other ways to get the job done, saying that the encounters left her feeling frustrated and even scared that if she got her own contractor to repair the damage, her neighbour’s contractor would ghost her.

Commenters on the post provided useful advice to her, ranging from going back to the HDB to explain the situation, talking to her neighbour (and not just the contractor) again, escalating the situation to the Ministry of National Development, getting the contractor to sign an agreement to fix all damage done, and finally, appealing for help from her Member of Parliament.

She chose the last option, which worked. In an update, the post author thanked those who took the time to give her advice.

“Took some tips and really went Karen mode on the contractor. Guess cannot play nice when dealing with them. Told him that if he don’t reply by 1pm, going to get my own contractor and I wanna go MP. Immediately today, he sent a guy down to fix it at 2pm. It is fixed! Woohoo.” /TISG

