The green movement has gotten itself in heavy prominence as of late. Many are still showing a lukewarm reaction towards the whole idea. Furthermore, X users feel that the carbon passport idea is only suppressing those who would want to travel. Some add that the elites will still travel freely without ramifications.

According to Business Insider, the travel industry grapples with its environmental impact, and a potential solution emerges: a “carbon passport” proposal. Intended to regulate travellers’ annual carbon emissions, the concept arises as a response to soaring transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions, which accounted for 29% of the global total in 2021.

The Carb9n Passport Controversy

Paloma Zapata, CEO of Sustainable Travel International, underscores that flights contribute significantly to a trip’s carbon footprint, emphasising the urgency to combat net-zero emissions. The proposal, outlined in an October report by The Future Laboratory and Intrepid, echoes personal carbon allowances, capping individual emissions over a defined period.

What exactly is a “carbon passport?” CNN states it assigns yearly emissions limits per traveller, curbing travel. Though radical, it’s akin to personal carbon allowances discussed earlier. US citizens emit 16 tons annually, well above the recommended levels, urging a global shift to curb emissions by 2050.

X users vehemently against “carbon passports”

And when they say “we” what they really mean is “you”, while they fly around at will dumping as much carbon as they please. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) December 6, 2023

Conservatives on X do not find this proposal to be a good one. They feel that this is meant to control the population. Furthermore, others feel that this will only apply to the average people, while the upper class would not have to bother with this requirement. There are speculations that this entire system would have loopholes in it.

Have you been in Europe? — Sinan (@androidmp37) December 6, 2023

Following that, conservatives feel that the climate activists will start clamping on the freedom of people. They claim that flying will be restricted to those who are powerful enough and electric cars could be tweaked into not travelling a certain distance. Regardless, do you agree with what the conservatives are saying with regards to the limitation of freedom when the climate activists are coming into the picture?

Cover Photo: Unsplash

