Conservatives shocked at 196,000 new voters registered without photo IDs in Texas

Asir F

April 3, 2024
In a contentious debate over voting practices, the United States stands out for its approach to voter identification. While many countries mandate voter ID verification at the polls, American liberals are advocating against this requirement, sparking controversy among conservatives. 

The issue underscores broader divisions over voting rights and election integrity. Critics argue that lax ID laws could invite voter fraud, while proponents assert that such measures disenfranchise marginalized communities. 

Following that, to most conservatives, illegal immigrants are typically related to Hispanic people. However Vox states that there is a higher possibility for Hispanic Americans to actually vote for Trump. 

Amid Trump’s GOP takeover, the party embraced a fervently nativist stance yet saw an unexpected surge in Hispanic support. While Trump’s initial 2016 share of the Hispanic vote mirrored Romney’s, it rose to 37% in 2020. Initially attributed to pandemic concerns, subsequent elections indicate a lasting realignment. GOP candidates in 2022 won similar Latino support as Trump did.

196,000 new voters registered without photo IDs in Texas

Furthermore, conservative pages like End Wokeness are vocal about the number of those registered without a photo ID. X users are rallying behind the page and are also asking the same questions. Apparently, there are over 196,000 new voters in Texas this year that are lacking this. 

 

Conservatives are debating with each other in the comments. On one hand, conservatives are alleging that these are illegal immigrants. However, on the other hand, conservatives are also saying that they could be tech workers leaving California. It seems that many higher net worth individuals are leaving woke cities for more traditional cities. 

