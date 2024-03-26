Concerns are mounting among conservative Americans as the influx of illegal immigrants into the country continues unabated. Many fear a sharp rise in crime, particularly violent offenses, attributed to this trend. Furthermore, the recent tragic passing of 25-year-old Ruby Garcia from Michigan, allegedly at the hands of an illegal immigrant, has intensified these anxieties.

As calls for stricter border control and immigration policies grow louder, communities mourn Garcia’s loss, igniting debates over immigration reform and the need for enhanced security measures to ensure public safety.

According to The Midwesterner, Ruby Garcia was found unalived with gunshot wounds on U.S. 131. Following that, her family remembers her as vibrant and loving, mourning her loss while grappling with the suddenness of her passing.

Brandon Ortiz-Vite, 25, is in custody, facing a slew of charges including homicide and carjacking. As the investigation unfolds, Garcia’s family seeks closure and justice, relying on community support to lay their beloved to rest. The incident reignites debates over immigration policy and public safety.

The president could secure the border right now if he wanted to. — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) March 25, 2024

Libs of TikTok posted on X regarding the situation, leading to a massive response from conservative X users. In addition to this, GOP member Rep. Mike Collins, states that President Biden could’ve solved this issue if he wanted to. Unfortunately, the border crisis is still largely unsolved.

Joe Biden hasn’t cared about anyone but Joe Biden since he was born. As well as all the other politicians. — Tennessee Tax Payer (@BobbyJames_1960) March 25, 2024

Moreover, the response to Ruby Garcia’s loss of life is gaining as much traction as Laken Riley on social media. X users state that Ruby would still be living her life if the US borders were more secure, and her safety would not be threatened in any way.

