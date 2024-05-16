;
Conservatives calling out NY Port Authority for blocking businesses for being White owned 

ByAsir F

May 16, 2024
Conservatives calling out NY Port Authority for blocking businesses for being White owned

Leaders in New York City and across the state applaud the NY Port Authority for allocating a significant share of the $20 billion JFK International Airport renovation project to women and non-white male-owned businesses. Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul aims to enhance state partnerships with Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBEs).

According to The Blaze, the current DEI program has $2.3 billion reserved for them in the JFK renovation contracts. This initiative promotes diversity and inclusion, with MWBEs already securing 680 contracts. Port Authority’s commitment aligns with its progressive diversity goals, aiming for 20% minority-owned and 10% women-owned business participation by 2030. 

The project also supports local businesses, including Queens-based enterprises, fostering equity and community investment.

NY Port Authority blocking businesses for being White owned 

In addition to this, X users are vehemently upset at the situation citing that this is legal discrimination. The right to protect and treat every American equally has been broken with incentives like these. Some users state that White Americans are the only race that is legally allowed to be discriminated against. 

Furthermore, users claim that every White person in modern America has been facing discrimination via affirmative action. It is unsure how every White person is receiving discrimination, but for the most part, having official statements like these is not a good sign. 

 

Others state that in California something similar is going on. But once they hired the minority owned company and did massive press representation on it, they would quietly fire said company and rehire the White business again. 

