Apparently, conservatives are mad at the Democrats for housing illegal immigrants at a recreational center located in a predominantly Black neighborhood. Furthermore, conservatives claim that they are stealing opportunities from Black children as they were unfortunately turned away from their sports practices at the center.

According to WPDE, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey became emotional discussing a plan to house migrants at a Boston-area recreation center. Expressing commitment, she emphasized children’s need for clean air, access to swimming pools, lifeguards, and activities.

Furthermore, the state is utilizing Melnea Cass Recreational Complex as a “safety-net site” for migrants currently at Logan International Airport until June, providing employment, legal, medical assistance, and food.

The Emergency Assistance Director General Scott Rice stated efforts to relocate recreation programs, reopen the center and pool in June, and prioritize diverse vendors. Despite community concerns, Gov. Healey stressed the necessity, citing the state’s prior efforts in managing the migrant crisis and declaring a state of emergency.

Conservatives blaming the Democrats for not prioritizing Black children in Black neighborhoods

In addition to this, Libs of TikTok posted on X saying that the Dems do not care about the future of the children in the area. It seems that prioritizing illegal immigrants is a better solution than giving local tax paying residents services. Following that, an X user claims that the Dems do not care about low income families.

X users state that the party is merely using those who are in an unfortunate situation for the votes. Once they’re done, they will find another cause to chime in. However, this sentiment is similar to most political parties in the world as their goal is to win more votes.

Others hope that the local residents of the area will vote according to their conscience and pick a party that will prioritize Americans first.

