Condo plans to sue elderly Gojek driver who almost plunged into swimming pool

SINGAPORE: The management of The Hillside condominium in upper Bukit Timah is reportedly planning to sue the driver who nearly plunged his car headfirst into the condo’s swimming pool. The management has also said that the driver is an elderly man who may be a private-hire driver with Gojek.

The incident took place around 9pm on Tuesday (March 28) and photos of the incident, showing the car partially immersed in the water, quickly went viral online.

The management has since said that the driver was an elderly man with an elderly female passenger in the vehicle. At the time of the incident, the driver was driving on the road towards the underground parking lot, but suddenly turned right onto the sidewalk for unknown reasons.

The driver crashed into a number of potted plants lining the sidewalk. Security immediately asked him to reverse when the car momentarily stopped but the driver apparently ignored the instructions and drove his car towards the swimming pool.

The Hillside management said that the driver and his passenger exited the vehicle safely, at which point the driver told the security that he is a Gojek driver. It has revealed that it has contacted Gojek to confirm the driver’s identity and make a claim.

