New way to “carpool”? Car nearly falls headfirst into condo swimming pool

SINGAPORE: Jokes about a new way to “carpool” are circulating online after a car accidentally drove into a condominium and almost fell headfirst into the swimming pool.

According to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, the incident happened on Tuesday (28 March) at The Hillside condominium in upper Bukit Timah. The driver of the car allegedly lost his way due to the heavy rain and almost fell into the swimming pool.

Photos posted on the Facebook page show that the front bumper and the lower part of the license plate of the white car leaning by the pool have been immersed in the pool water.

The footage has also gone viral on TikTok, giving rise to jokes about “carpooling”. One netizen said, “The driver thought his car was a submarine,” while another joked that “The car wants to swim.” Still others teased that this could be a new way to wash cars.

