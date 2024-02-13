;
Featured News Lifestyle

Companies allowing staff to WFH see drop in employee attrition rate

ByJewel Stolarchuk

February 13, 2024

SINGAPORE: Ahead of an upcoming guide on flexible working arrangements, which will be released later this year by the Singapore government, companies that have offered work-from-home and hybrid working models have reported an improvement in employee attrition rates.

Flexible working arrangements have proven particularly beneficial for working parents struggling to balance career commitments with parenting responsibilities.

A working mother at UOB shared her experience with 8World about managing her career while caring for her 11-year-old son with special needs. UOB’s policy, allowing her to work from home twice a week and take two additional hours off monthly, has significantly eased her challenges.

“Flexible working arrangements allow me to fulfil some of the responsibilities I need, and I can also be with my child as a mother at home,” she remarked.

While the adoption of flexible working initially posed challenges for some employers, companies have shifted their focus to enhancing employee productivity.

Acknowledging the need for adjustments, industry insiders recommend leveraging artificial intelligence and other technologies to increase flexibility.

See also  Man asks if he should accept job offer with 25% pay raise despite negative reviews about the company

SME advisors highlighted to 8World the importance of analyzing work processes to identify areas suitable for automation, allowing employees to concentrate on tasks that necessitate an office presence. They emphasized the significance of local businesses adapting to evolving workplace needs.

As Singapore prepares for the government’s comprehensive guide on flexible work arrangements, it is evident that companies prioritizing employee well-being and adapting to changing norms are witnessing positive outcomes in employee retention.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Featured News Relationships

Jobless daughter who gives her mum S$1.9K/month from her savings says her mum still tells her, “You don’t give me enough”

December 1, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Food

Singapore’s culinary scene shines on the world stage

December 1, 2024 Gemma Iso
Lifestyle

Why do our brightest ideas strike in the shower?

December 1, 2024 JARA CARBALLO

You missed

Featured News Relationships

Jobless daughter who gives her mum S$1.9K/month from her savings says her mum still tells her, “You don’t give me enough”

December 1, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Food

Singapore’s culinary scene shines on the world stage

December 1, 2024 Gemma Iso
Health

Party with caution: Cardiologists warns hidden dangers of “Celebratory Conditions”

December 1, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Lifestyle

Why do our brightest ideas strike in the shower?

December 1, 2024 JARA CARBALLO

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.