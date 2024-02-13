SINGAPORE: Ahead of an upcoming guide on flexible working arrangements, which will be released later this year by the Singapore government, companies that have offered work-from-home and hybrid working models have reported an improvement in employee attrition rates.

Flexible working arrangements have proven particularly beneficial for working parents struggling to balance career commitments with parenting responsibilities.

A working mother at UOB shared her experience with 8World about managing her career while caring for her 11-year-old son with special needs. UOB’s policy, allowing her to work from home twice a week and take two additional hours off monthly, has significantly eased her challenges.

“Flexible working arrangements allow me to fulfil some of the responsibilities I need, and I can also be with my child as a mother at home,” she remarked.

While the adoption of flexible working initially posed challenges for some employers, companies have shifted their focus to enhancing employee productivity.

Acknowledging the need for adjustments, industry insiders recommend leveraging artificial intelligence and other technologies to increase flexibility.

SME advisors highlighted to 8World the importance of analyzing work processes to identify areas suitable for automation, allowing employees to concentrate on tasks that necessitate an office presence. They emphasized the significance of local businesses adapting to evolving workplace needs.

As Singapore prepares for the government’s comprehensive guide on flexible work arrangements, it is evident that companies prioritizing employee well-being and adapting to changing norms are witnessing positive outcomes in employee retention.